Mainstream HIV in national programmes

Since the first case of coronavirus was reported in Wuhan, China in December 2019, the world economy and people’s livelihoods, were all interrupted.

In a bid to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, President Museveni continues to offer extraordinary leadership in guiding the country on combating the spread of the virus.

However, as the country ensures that fight against Covid-19 is successful, there are health issues that need to considered too.

HIV/Aids infections, cancer cases, teenage pregnancies and maternal deaths continue to rise countrywide.

On the other hand, the disruptive employment has also increased vulnerability among Ugandans, especially in the informal sector.

But above all, HIV remains one of main challenges in the development of Uganda.

Currently, there are nearly 1.4 million people living with HIV, of which 1.2 million are on treatment.

About 50,000 people get infected with HIV while 19,500 people die due to HIV- related illness annually.

Uganda has come from far in the fight against HIV; since late 1980s. In order to sustain the gains, we should continue mainstream HIV in our various programmes.

HIV mainstreaming simply means a process that enables management of sectors and institutions to address the causes and effects of HIV/Aids in an effective and sustained manner.

It is essentially a process whereby a sector analyses how HIV can impact it and considers how sectoral policies, decisions and actions might influence the long-term impact of the epidemic.

The benefits for mainstreaming HIV are immense. And these include increased awareness and knowledge in communities, improved access to treatment through referral mechanisms, reduced stigma and discrimination.

As part of its mandate, Uganda Aids Commission (UAC) developed multi-sectoral coordination committees at national and subnational levels chaired by the district chairperson (District Aids Coordination Committees – DACs) down to Local Council One (Village Aids Committees).

In order to continue with implementation of the Presidential Fast Track Initiative for ending Aids as a public health threat by 2030, state and none state actors need to mainstream HIV prevention and care during this Covid-19.

Leaders at all levels need to utilise every opportunity, especially during this lockdown period to integrate HIV prevention in their messages to communities.

If we use this period to invest in HIV mainstreaming, we shall achieve our goal of a Uganda free of Aids by 2030.

Additionally, cultural leaders should denounce bad practices that could fuel HIV infections while the clergy should integrate the HIV information in their sermons to emphasis prevention and care.

Moreso, leaders, should increase HIV advocacy at all levels and district taskforces members should have daily platform in addressing the communities.

However, the responsibility should not be left to leaders alone, parents should also take robust guidance to young ones at home.

If we utilise these opportunities, and invest in HIV mainstreaming across all programmes in the country, the long-term results would be, a Uganda free of HIV by 2030 and our National Development Plan (NDP III) of increased household incomes and improved quality of life will be achieved.

Tom Etii, coordinator Public sector, Uganda AIDS Commission.

etiitom@yahoo.com