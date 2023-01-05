Major takeaways and Policymaking issues from Orient Bank’s court victory

In the week preceding the end of year celebrations and ushering in the new year, a major business news story broke of a High Court decision in which a city businessman, Haruna Sentongo (being my clanmate) was ordered to pay Shs. 10.3 billion owed to former Orient Bank now I&M Bank in loan defaults springing from commercial/business loans that the businessman acquired from former Orient Bank between 2015 and 2016 but failed to honor his payment obligations.

In what may have been an attempt to give unfair prominence and leverage to news reporting on the subject, even as unconnected to the businessman’s financial woes, some major news outlets brought to the fore the businessman’s family ties to Ham Kiggundu (perhaps, for the sake of reputational damage given the latter’s strained relationship with a separate commercial lender whose credit facilities to Ham Kiggundu had at one time been declared illegal by a High court decision that rattled the financial markets and alarmed top industry experts, casting the debtor in bad light as a risky borrower).

May that extrinsic circumstance, however remote, have played a part even insignificantly, in his brother’s legal jeopardy and outcome of the rift between him and former Orient Bank? Not that I know of but the last time I checked, the trial judge who presided over Ham Kiggundu’s case with a bank lender, some may view it as a reprisal, did not last at the Commercial court division immediately after an uproar coming from several quarters about the impact of the judge’s decision on commercial lending and the banking industry as against lenders either as bank affiliates or as subsidiaries using capital sourced from their foreign parent banks. Perhaps, it was a coincidence. No one knows but that is irrelevant anyway.

But back to the takeaways from the 64-page long decision, there are critically important policymaking decisions and urgent structural reforms that should be implemented from a consumer protection standpoint, keeping in mind that courts do not make policies nor render advisory opinions. What do we see in the narrations provided by the debtor and the lender?

That between March 2015 till around November 2015, could be until early 2016, the city businessman beyond chocking on debts, was taking out more and more loans from the lender in part to clear his prior debts and to construct a new mall among other things. And what may have been his payment history? Short of 10 months or so, he had taken out north of Shs. 4 billion in several loans and only paid back as less as Shs. 130m in the same period!

At one point, as the judgment reveals, he sought to borrow Shs. 500m convincing the lender that he would repay it in 30 days! The bank took care of his wish anyway, in a much later advance. That each time he sought to borrow, except to modify downwards the requested amount by the lender, he did not get a NO for an answer, calls into question the soundness of the lender’s ethics in making loans to a borrower who had no sufficient means and ability to pay outside the value of his collateral securities.

Banks as commercial lenders are guided by ethical and soundness practices, at a minimum, not to consider primarily the value of the prospective borrower’s collateral but the means and ability to pay, call it a means test, as part of loan appraisal and evaluations for creditworthiness. Here, the lender to allay any concerns over engaging in predatory lending practices, may point anyone who cares to review its conduct to the debtor’s cash flow projections and rental income from his commercial assets.

The argument is unavailing. My old friend, Andrew Mwenda may not be as kind, he would see it as spurious (whatever it means!). First, cash flow projections while are traditionally permissible means of securing debt as proceeds of proceeds, in this case relying on a mountain of papers in charts and graphs as financial models was purely speculative, provided by a prospective borrower with an insatiable appetite for borrowing huge bank loans and presented to a lender itching to make a killing through monthly interest-rate payments and dividends to its owners as shareholders including bonus payments to its directors. Who was cheating who? Conventionally, this is not what our courts look out for in resolving the kind of a commercial dispute but whether there was an enforceable contract, whether the contract was breached and what remedies are available. End of story!

To the claim that the lender may have considered 50% of the debtor’s rental income as a secondary source of income in making a means test, I was struck for two reasons: how the loan was structured in having the debtor route the rents to the bank than via an assignment of the rents irrespective of the amounts directly to the bank thus making the bank the landlord as to receipt of rent, and, the bank laying a claim on the rents except upon default. May a dog, however obedient to its master, be entrusted with the safe keeping of fatty bones as would be the equivalent of a debtor already in distress being entrusted to route 50% rental income to the lender? That the dog’s master would later complain of the infidelity of his dog and reference the wrongdoing in its suit for damages is laughable. That said, the more concerning aspect for bank regulators is that risky and unregulated lending practices in the aggregate or cumulatively may have a spillover effect by causing tremors in the economy.

But away from that, as a policymaking concern of protecting the public as consumers from predatory and toxic lending, there ought to be an independent enforcement body with prosecutorial powers legally empowered to act as a consumer protection agency to receive and handle complaints of unethical lending tactics by commercial lenders who regularly make loans to borrowers that they are certain are unable to pay but to strip them of their equity in their collateral security. This news publication mid last year reported a staggering number of residential and non-residential mortgage foreclosures per month since the beginning of January 2022 until June 2022. Could all those defaulters have had the means to pay outside of the value of their collateral?

In other parts of the world, major historical events right from World War I, the stock market crash of 1929/30, the 1930 Great depression, the dot.com bubble all the way through the 2008/09 financial crisis that upended the housing and property market in developed economies with a price bubble in the real estate market, all these events were followed up with major legislation including since World War I the formation of the Federal Reserve and in the years that followed the formation of the Securities Exchange Commission to regulate publicly traded companies after the 1930 Great Depression, the formation of a Consumer Protection Financial bureau to protect consumers from bad lending practices that partly caused property prices to take a hit in 2008/09 in the western world, it is incumbent on the part of the executive to formulate a policy and create an agency towards enhancing consumer protection and promote market efficiency before a housing crisis becomes our common enemy.

Unfortunately, typical of our markets, capitalists mostly as the chief drivers of our agrarian economy with a short supply of homegrown wealth, might view the policymaking proposal as a disincentive to give consumers a voice and a platform to rein in on unfair and unethical lenders and actors, whom the Central Bank as a monetary policy setter and whose core mandate is to ensure price stability has no capacity to regulate, being in nature the work of lawyers than of economists. I rest my case!

James Tamale, is an Advocate of the High Court of Uganda. Author makes an express disclaimer that nothing herein contained should be construed as rendering legal advice.