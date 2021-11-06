Make agriculture profitable for mallholder farmers

Apart from manufacturing, there’s no faction in the services sector that contributes a larger share of gross domestic product than agriculture.

According to an annual agriculture survey conducted by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBoS), the agricultural sector is the largest employer in Uganda and remains essential to secure the livelihoods of Ugandans. It is against this background that despite agriculture’s potential to create mass employment as well as enhance household incomes, it still appears largely disoriented with scanty resources allocated to it.



There’s dire need for substantial interventions to deliver the desired returns in agriculture. For instance, smallholder farmers, who make majority of the total agriculture value chain, continue to grapple with challenges; the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and inadequate farm inputs that have derailed food and income security influenced by a decline in production volumes and the quality of output.

Therefore, to increase resilience against calamity and climate change as well as allow food access, income generation and improved health for smallholder farmers and their clientele, well-grounded interventions must be adopted and/or implemented. To start with, there is need to complement efforts of the Ministry of Agriculture, by creating a national agriculture development unit. The unit should comprise of technocrats with a mandate to wholly transform agriculture systems by generating and implementing ideas that seek to improve every sub sector.

Subsequently, creating a national database that profiles all farmers as well as conduct livestock and poultry censuses across the country will ease interventions from development partners, government and financial institutions as well as enhance planning and decision making.

Land also remains a key challenge due to the declining landholding and increased population. There is need to aggregate agro-ecological zones to curb the impact of land fragmentation through clustering land or farmers to ease access to resources such as tractors and inputs.

Access to affordable financing remains a challenge to most smallholder farmers because of fear of exposure to systematic risks, lack of collateral and limited or no access to financial institutions in rural areas and yet like any other sector, agriculture thrives on the availability of investable capital.

It is imperative therefore, that through cooperatives, agricultural financing be made available to member farmers. Loan products including agro-processing, seasonal production, agro-inputs, among others should also be readily accessible with amicable interest rates and mutually beneficial payment periods for the smallholder farmers.

In addition, subsidies or recovery/stimulus packages coupled with friendly monetary and policy measures on financial institutions should be granted by the government to offer value for affordable credit. Calamity is unavoidable. In instances where drought, floods or pests and diseases impact a farmers’ yields there should be a recovery plan. It is eminent that credit facilities incorporate insurance covers in loan products that are issued to farmers.