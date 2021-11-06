Make agriculture profitable for mallholder farmers

Jimmy Onen

By  Guest Writer

  • "Access to affordable financing remains a challenge to most smallholder farmers.”

Apart from manufacturing, there’s no faction in the services sector that contributes a larger share of gross domestic product than agriculture.  
According to an annual agriculture survey conducted by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBoS), the agricultural sector is the largest employer in Uganda and remains essential to secure the livelihoods of Ugandans.  It is against this background that despite agriculture’s potential to create mass employment as well as enhance household incomes, it still appears largely disoriented with scanty resources allocated to it.
 
There’s dire need for substantial interventions to deliver the desired returns in agriculture.   For instance, smallholder farmers, who make majority of the total agriculture value chain, continue to grapple with challenges; the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and inadequate farm inputs that have derailed food and income security influenced by a decline in production volumes and the quality of output.

