Make this your best year of leadership

It is always great when we welcome a new year as with it comes a lot of opportunities and possibilities of who we can become. So, I thought we can begin this year by reminding ourselves and making some commitments of what we can do to ensure that we make this our best year in our various spheres of leadership.

I believe the starting point needs to be what kind of leader we want to become. We spent time last month diving into how we can be leaders who lead with love. It is time for us to sit and assign ourselves some simple tasks that we will do to ensure that we genuinely show care for those we lead and seek to leave them better when we interact with them.

Given the many distractions we tend to encounter each day, it is imperative that we also get intentional with what we are going to be focusing on this year. Whether the success you got last year was by design or by chance does not matter, what will count is how you manage what you have determined are the important things in your life this year. Maybe coming up with a system that can help to clarify daily priorities will be helpful. This will be different for every one of us.

In addition to prioritising, let us remember that time is finite and therefore we need to do the most with it. It helps when we find what our creative rhythms are and make time for white space where we can replenish both our physical and mental energy. In his book Effortless: Make it Easier to Do What Matters Most, Greg Mckeown advises that we do the following: dedicate mornings to essential work, break that work into three sessions of no more than 90 minutes and take short breaks of 10 to 15 minutes in between the sessions to rest and recover.

Whereas this formula may not work for everyone given the work they do, what we need to focus on is making time for selfcare. Keep in mind that selfcare is not selfish because when we are well rested, we are able to make better choices or decisions and lead better.

Another habit we will need to master is how to minimise distractions. We will need to figure out how we will carve out time not only for deep work but also for daily reflection to ensure that we stay on track and mine the gold from the experiences we will encounter. This will require that we have big yeses and easy nos. We know that we want to make a big difference as we lead and for us to do this effectively, we need to avoid being distracted by small things that have nothing to do with our big wins and take our gaze off the big picture.

Finally, I believe that for us to have our best year of leadership, we need to embrace the process of becoming better leaders by making commitments and having people who will hold us accountable for what we have committed to.

Whether it has to do with maximising our time or allowing ourselves to stay in the discomfort zone where growth happens or taking risks that propel us to the heights we want to reach.

Let us start by reflecting and answering this simple question what kind of leader do I want to be this year? And then write down clear commitments we are going to work towards. For example, it can be something like, I will be a leader who cares about those I lead by listening to understand. Each of us knows the areas we want to grow in and therefore commitments will differ. The key is to ensure that we are honest with ourselves and that we get someone who can hold us accountable for these commitments.

What I know for sure is that when we put in the necessary work and get up each time we fail and keep trying we will end this year as better leaders and those we lead will be grateful.