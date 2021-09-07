Make your pick between skills and academic certificates

By Raymond Mugisha More by this Author

For the slightly advanced in age, the title of this commentary makes little meaning. While like most other readers, their generation spent nearly what will account for a third of their lives pursuing academic degrees and other qualifications, for them it was the perfect thing to do. It paid them back with reliable employment and, some, a decent life. Individuals born in the earlier 1900s were able to do one job or only two, their entire lives. Some of them do not understand how their children who constitute the current workforce keep hoping from job to job or even making complete career switches. They may even perceive it as being unreliable as employees, or even lacking in focus. In reality though, it is the dynamics of work that are changing and the work choices of the current generation flow with the tide.

The future will even become much more dynamic. This is nearly obvious to everyone. What is perhaps a little less obvious is that the future of work will require less academic degrees and more of job skills. According to a World Economic Forum publication last year, and as many people would already be able to perceive, more than one billion jobs, almost a third of all jobs worldwide, are likely to be transformed by technology in the next decade. As a result, there will be a rapid influx of roles at the forefront of the data and artificial intelligence economy, as well as new roles in engineering, cloud computing and product development. These jobs need talent with relevant skills, and importantly these skills can be learnt even by those without college degrees.

If we took a look at the whole concept of marketing and sales promotion and reflected on the impact of social media influencers in this space, we might possibly visualize a little of the emerging trends. A couple of these influencers might earn considerably more than holders of good degrees in marketing and sales professions. A couple of years ago, the influencer management platform, Traackr, highlighted that seventy-two percent of major brands say they were dedicating a sizable portion of their marketing budgets to influencers, people with a strong relationship to an audience who can heavily sway decisions like purchasing habits.

It is possible for some to imagine that becoming a social media influencer requires no special skills and their deliberate application. Their imaginations are wrong. One must have a way with people and be able to impress those they have never met. Granted, sometimes there are other achievements and qualities behind it all, but rarely will your academic qualifications make a mark in this turf. Even then, one must continually work out measures to sustain and grow their social media audience. It takes a level of effort and being sensitive to the environment.

Additionally, the need for skills of the future employee will not be just about hard technical skills. There are other key capabilities such as ability to pay keen attention detail, creative problem-solving skills, a collaborative mindset and an ability to deal with ambiguity and complexity. These skills will be critical in an IT systems laden and information-intensive work environment of the future. Apprenticeship programmes can equip people with such skills.

The above is not meant, in anyway, to discourage current school goers from focusing on their academic goals. A good academic degree has never hurt any bearer of it, and it will still be a good companion. However, it is important to couple up whatever academic credentials one has or is pursuing, with applicable and time-relevant skills. I have met young social science graduates offering excellent social media marketing services. I have no doubt at all that they are benefiting from their academic certificates as well, even if indirectly. People who hold business degrees are occupied as guitarists working with music bands. Youths have exited Makerere University in Uganda and become shoe makers. I have similarly heard of individuals that have perfected their skills in computer programming after attaining their degrees in the Arts. There is no reason why such individuals will not be advantaged for opportunities that might require a combination of their academic credentials and their hands-on skills.

It is evident that the education system will continue to evolve and address the shift to the intense need of skills in the current and future environment. However, while that is taking place, it is important to take personal initiative and attain some skills that are aligned with the trend the world of work is taking. Once again, this may not be necessary for the old and the ageing. It is critical for the young.

