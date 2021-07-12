Making energy poverty history

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Across the globe, nearly 800 million people live without any access to electricity – about 600 million of them in Sub-Saharan Africa. With cheap renewables and green investments following the pandemic, we can make energy poverty history within the next decade.

We need to expand electricity access on an industrial scale to enable families in Sub-Saharan Africa aspire to the same standard of living as those in other parts of the world.

Africa is the world’s premium location to harness solar energy and is already demonstrating that a cleaner path is possible. Between 2014 and 2019, 20 million people a year in Africa got access to electricity for the first time, with much of the growing demand met by increasingly competitive solar and hydropower installations. Harnessing these abundant energy sources can help develop local jobs and avoid expensive import bills.

Unfortunately, despite technological progress, the world is not on track to deliver on our global commitment to universal energy access by 2030. The Covid-19 crisis has caused significant setbacks.

Barriers to deploying solar and other renewable technologies in Africa include the initial costs of installing them. In developing economies, the upfront costs of setting up mini-grids or standalone home solar systems, especially in rural communities, are enormous.

In general, businesses across developing economies are plagued by far higher borrowing costs than their counterparts in advanced economies, adding an extra hurdle to any renewable energy project. These difficulties are now exacerbated by the economic damage from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The good news is that there are solutions available to address these challenges. They include innovative pay-as-you-go business models to spread out the upfront costs, improved policy and regulatory frameworks to enable more projects to advance, and greater efforts by international and regional organisations to support the development of the sector and bring down the financing costs of renewables projects.

All governments and relevant international organisations must urgently renew their commitment to end energy poverty by 2030, including at the upcoming UN High Level Dialogue on Energy.

The European Union and the International Energy Agency are partnering to make clean energy access an integral part of international efforts to reach net-zero emissions.

This is how we can tackle uneven energy access without locking in any more harmful fossil fuel emissions.

The IEA, as well as the European Commission, through its Green Energy Initiative, are putting clean energy access at the heart of their collaboration with African governments.

We will work to increase the number of people, businesses and industries in Africa who have access to affordable, modern, and sustainable energy services.

This year, the European Commission’s Green Energy Initiative is entering a new phase. Once in place, grants, technical assistance, and other financial instruments will support investments in renewable energy generation and promote energy efficiency across Africa.

In the next seven years, 30 per cent of the EU’s budget for international cooperation will go towards tackling climate change. But public funding alone is not enough. Private sector investments will be key and many European companies are ready to step in. But if we are to succeed in making energy poverty history in Africa, we need the whole world to work in concert.

Renewables are good business and an affordable way to produce electricity. Investing in clean energy is a full-fledged strategy for economic development. We, therefore, count on other leading economies and organisations to take concrete steps with us to make energy poverty history within the next decade.

The article is written by Frans Timmermans and Fatih Birol