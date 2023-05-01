Making safety a priority

Power lines are an essential part of our modern world, providing electricity to homes, businesses, and infrastructure. However, they can also be dangerous, especially during storms or high winds. Contact with power lines can be deadly, which is why it is critical to stay away from them and follow safety guidelines.

Fresh scenes run through the mind as members of public continue to lose lives during celebrations. For instance on February 2, in Jinja District, a group of men were assembling a tent for a party at Busede Kiko Primary School playgrounds. Regrettably, the metal framework of the tent came into contact with a live High Voltage (HV) power line originating from the Magamaga substation. This caused the tent mental stands to become charged and resulted in five men receiving an electric shock. Two of the five men died and three survived with injuries.

A similar incident happened in Bushenyi District, where six individuals were involved in an electric shock accident while positioning a tent for a PTA function at Rwakashoma Primary School in Kizinda, Bushenyi District.

When it comes to power lines, the key message is clear: stay away. Power lines carry a high voltage of electricity and contact with them can result in severe injury or even death. This is why it’s essential to be aware of the location of power lines in your area to keep a safe distance from them at all times.

During storms or high winds, the risk of accidents involving power lines increases. Strong winds can cause power lines to sway and move, increasing the likelihood of them coming into contact with nearby objects or individuals. Additionally, lightning strikes during thunderstorms can cause power surges that can be dangerous to anyone in the vicinity of power lines.

To avoid the dangers of power lines, it’s important to follow some basic safety guidelines. If you are outdoors during a storm, avoid being near trees or other objects that may fall or come into contact with power lines. If you see a downed power line, do not approach it, as it could still be carrying an electrical charge. Instead, call the appropriate personnel of the power firm and stay at least 30 feet away.

It’s also important to be cautious when working with ladders, scaffolding, or other equipment near power lines. If you’re working on a project that requires you to be close to power lines, make sure you’re aware of the location of the lines and take appropriate precautions to avoid contact. This may involve turning off power to the lines, using non-conductive materials, or contacting qualified professionals to handle the job.

Ensuring the safety of our customers is our priority. It saddens us to hear of incidents where individuals sustain injuries such as electrical shocks, burns, or even electrocution due to domestic power theft or vandalism of our infrastructure. To combat this issue, we have heavily invested in community education and training programmes to raise awareness of the potential dangers of electricity. We encourage the public to remain vigilant during extreme weather conditions to avoid weather-related incidents, such as fallen electric poles or leaning poles with low sagging wires.

We have also focused on sensitising communities on the dangers of downed power lines and faulty electrical appliances, including broken switches, sockets, frail extension cables, and signs of burning on lamp holders in domestic installations.

As we mark Occupational Health and Health Day this week, as Umeme we have prioritised compliance with occupational safety and health regulations, and safety remains a core component in all our operations.

By being mindful of power lines and the potential dangers they pose, we can all work together to create a safer environment for everyone.