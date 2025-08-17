Making sense of activist fights in East Africa

With the senseless, ubiquitous activist fights over money, sex, drugs, alcohol, etc, filling social media timelines of late, I’ve been asked by a bunch of people whether I think activism in Uganda and, by extension, the greater East African region, is worth it, especially given how nasty and personal the fights get. My answer is: yes, it’s worth it if you try to block out the noise and keep your eyes on the results. The alternative is hard to think about. It’s also not a new phenomenon. The civil rights movement in the United States offers us a very public example of long, drawn, even violent fights within activist movements. While united in the quest for racial equality, it wasn’t immune to internal fights among activists over differences in ideology, approach, resource allocation, etc.

You had ideological fights over integration or Black Nationalism, the role of White allies or if they were to be trusted at all, Martin Luther King’s non-violent civil disobedience versus the Black Panthers' push for self-defence and Black empowerment, etc. All around the globe and across different causes, history is littered with examples of these activist fights; from the Treatment Action Group fighting for acceleration of HIV treatment development in the US in the early 1990s to movements like FRELIMO in the self-determination fight in 1970s Mozambique. A lot of these fights were rooted in an unwavering cause. It’s the question of “how to get there” that caused a lot of friction.

Sadly, for most activists in this region, results aren’t what drives them. It’s the cash, the awards, the fame, outrage and the perceived entertainment of a rabid audience baying for blood. That’s the goal. It’s like being in a colosseum of rage baiting, with the activists being at the centre of it all. People are angry and with good reason. They’ll gravitate to whoever channels that anger. Tangible results are a distant priority. A lot of good work gets lost in the noise and constant bickering and the fight to be atop this angry chain. Activism then becomes a race to the bottom. A game aimed at piling up negative, out-of-context information about fellow activists, to deploy as and when the opportunity presents itself.

It’s a toxic environment filled with competing interests that are asserted with online elbows and pure slander. It’s really not clear as to whether this is down to the fact that activism seems to attract restless, defiant change-seekers who can’t easily settle for the status quo or whether we are seeing the ultimate expression of human greed and gutter behaviour clothed in a world saviour complex. But be that as it may, I think the current fights, especially in Uganda and Kenya, will be good for the activism space. They signal that the days of gotcha, holier-than-thou activism are fast coming to an end. Eventually, the bickering will stop, and real work with measurable impact will speak for itself. These teething pains are part of the growth journey of a movement for tangible change. May the good times come soon enough!

The writer is team leader, Public Square.

@TonyNatif



