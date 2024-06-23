Making sense of our noise problem

By Martin Sempa

We have a noise problem in Uganda. You get to notice it after you depart to another community. There is too much kelele (unnecessary noise) everywhere. There is the noise of the preacher and warfare of a prayer warrior who broadcasts his loud shouts at 5-7am through four megaphones mounted on a tower next to Gayaza Junior School at Jungo, Wakiso District. I have ceaselessly complained to the authorities, telling them I have no problem with prayers, but let the man pray in the church not through the megaphone.

There is the local video hall, kibanda. The owner is not happy to blast a film or European soccer match to only those in his shanty wood barn. He fixes the sound on the loudspeakers and broadcasts for all of us through midnight to 3am. I don’t want to watch football, but I am dragged to follow through the noise of the speakers late into the night.

If I can’t sleep, then the children in Gayaza Junior who are closer must be sleeping in class as well. We have the local guy who sells music videos. He has a sound system for rental and phone accessories. He is also marketing his system by playing loud kidandali music. So we are now forced to be in a club or a kibaala without going there.

Then we have the local herbalists who have discovered the amazing healing properties of swamp palm tree fruits, empirivuma, in healing all diseases. They mount megaphones on three different cars and drive around the entire parish reading all sorts of illnesses.

This is followed by another small pick-up which is selling “obutungulu ne nyaanya” (onions and tomatoes). This one has a pre-recorded message in a digital loop.

If you try to find some comfort in your house by switching on the radio and television, there is also no small amount of kelele. The morning radio and TV shows are just Full Figure-type kelele. It doesn’t change with the afternoon, evening or weekend shows. In fact, with the Covid-19 lockdown, TV stations became night clubs.

If it’s not that, then we have endless political debates with 10 guests all trying to make an impression by abusing each other.

These are broadcast from morning to evening. The goal is not educating the viewers, but creating hype which will sell the station for more viewers.

When you turn to social media, you find even more anti-social noise. You have the political attackers of different political parties discrediting, attacking and trying to destroy each other. You have paid and non-paid Euro-American propagandists who now live on X and WhatsApp to attack those who they perceive as their enemies.

These are well coordinated with command centres somewhere and they attack like a pack of wild dogs. So I pose these questions:

1. What is the impact of this noise on the psychological health of Ugandan’s?

2. What will it take to stop the noise and help people quietly sleep, rest, think, reflect, assess, review, plan, and create?

3. Is this a deliberate campaign to weaken, distract and confuse the population? Who is behind that? What are their end goals?

4. Do we have a joint action plan which can address this kelele terrorism?

5. Are there lessons from other countries such as Tanzania or Rwanda or USA where we can learn something in handling noise while protecting freedoms and economic development?

6. Is there any detailed report or study on this subject, or am I the only Ugandan who feels disturbed by the never ending barrage of kelele?