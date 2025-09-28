Mamdani, Nyanzi and the fall of Uganda’s elite

In Hollywood, there are stars for every era. Sometimes an era is limited to a decade. That’s why the expression "90s movie star" defines a movie star or group of movie stars who achieved fame in that decade. A decade that predated the pervasive influence of the Internet and social media.

Their performances cultivated that decade’s evolving cultural landscape with defining moments. These moments captured the spirit of the age, the zeitgeist. Julia Roberts, Winona Ryder and Sandra Bullock come to mind as such 90s stars.

The expression “90s movie star” can be repurposed to our politics, however. For there is such a thing as a 90s political star. In this case, though, some of the star’s 90s appeal has spilled over into the early 2000s. This is especially so for Prof Mahmood Mamdani. In the 90s, the man was not just a scholar.

He was the scholar. His utterances in the press were treated as sermons on the mount. At one Think Tank, in the mid-90s, he squared off with President Museveni. In that joust, Mr Mamdani tore the leopard a new one, so to speak.

I would not say his arguments were superior, that is a matter of opinion (in the strictest sense of that phrase). His crisp delivery was his argument’s crowning glory. Interdisciplinary and influenced by Marxist verbiage, his words took wing and soared.

There was not much oral tradition in his historicism, as was the case with the late Prof Ali Mazrui's writings. Mazrui originated the concept of “Triple Heritage”. Here, he argued that modern African society is a congruent blend of three primary cultural influences: Indigenous traditions, Islamic culture, and Western culture.

Mr Mamdani’s writings had no frills; he went straight to the heart of the matter with precision and concision. Many Ugandans found his works hard to digest. Still, the extra verbal fragrance of his arguments took on the distinct scent of profundity.

Then, the 2000s arrived and Mamdani was no longer Uganda’s intellectual sweetheart. His hugely important 2007 book Scholars in the Marketplace: The Dilemmas of Neo-Liberal Reform at Makerere University made no slay queen swoon. Mamdani was no longer achieving the unusual degree of media and celebrity attention he once enjoyed.

Tellingly, as he argued in this book, there was a shift in the university's purpose from a public good to a private one; the public shifted its gaze to the glass-lit squalor of our new celebrity. In this reality, shock and awe rated greater mention than the pronouncements of a professor who increasingly appeared as a lion out of its jungle.

By the time Dr Stella Nyanzi had indelicately stripped to her Valentine-red “delicates”, Mamdani seemed weather-beaten instead of seasoned. He was deflated. Unwilling to punch down, Mamdani threw away the opportunity to turn a subordinate’s obstreperousness into a teachable moment in which he taught Nyanzi due decorum.

Then, after doing so, used this lesson as a wake-up call to all thinking Ugandans that the proverbial savages were at the gates. And their attack was a threat to our social order. Instead, he exercised discretion as the better part of valour. Now we have no genuine champions for a right-thinking Uganda. It is now fashionable to be air-headed.

Accordingly, Mamdani’s capitulation, if you will, recalls Pyrrhus of Epirus, a famous king and general of the Hellenistic period whose career ended with a whimper when he was killed by a roof tile in 480 BCE. Mamdani’s loss of relevance in mainstream Uganda is a "Pyrrhic victory" to enemies of intellect, one Uganda is already paying for.

Mr Philip Matogo is a professional copywriter.



