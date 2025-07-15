Man of God syndrome and rise of spiritual VIPs: A Ugandan tale

It began—as most things in Uganda do—with a WhatsApp group picture.

A sea of umbrellas. A tree reaching for the heavens. Plastic chairs. Praise hands in the air. And beneath it all, a single caption that split my spirit like Red Sea anointing oil:

“If you’re coming and not in VIP section, please carry your umbrella.”

Ah, yes. The Kingdom of Heaven may be open to all, but apparently, the shade is reserved for the Very Important Prophets (VIPs).

I scrolled past quickly, trying not to engage the left side of my brain. But later that day, a good friend of mine—sharp woman, tongue like a Katana when she wants—said she was attending “the man of God’s” meeting. I casually asked:

“If he’s the man of God, then who are you?”

She smiled and said without skipping a beat:

“I’m a woman of God.”

Touché.

It was a simple, off-the-cuff response—but it hit harder than a Sunday altar call. Why is it that in Uganda, we’ve made a sport of exalting men of God to the exclusion of the God of men?

Uganda’s spiritual royalty. Let’s be honest. In our corner of East Africa, we’ve industrialised spirituality. It’s franchised, televised, and heavily monetised. A few clicks and boom—you’re sowing seeds via mobile money faster than you can say “Shanda Rabba!”

The hierarchy is clear:

VIP men of God: White tents, bodyguards, imported suits, seven-star reception.

VVIP Intercessors: May or may not shake when praying. Always allowed near stage.

Us (the saints): Carry your own umbrella.

And you begin to wonder—didn’t Jesus walk among the people? Didn’t He wash feet instead of sitting under canopies guarded by ushers with Bluetooth earpieces?

A curious observation: Spiritual celebrity culture. We’ve created a system where the man of God becomes:

The voice of God

The gatekeeper to God

The recipient of all honour due to God

And if you dare question anything, someone will casually quote, “Touch not the Lord’s anointed,” and suddenly you’re labelled as spiritually “off.”

But let me ask: If only one person in your entire church can hear God clearly… are you in church or a WhatsApp cult with air-conditioning?

Hilariously suspicious hallmarks (Definitely not cults ). Look, I’m not saying some of these gatherings are cultish. I’m just saying that when:

No one is allowed to question the leader

The giving never stops but the transparency never starts.

People act like the pastor’s sweat can cure typhoid.

Dissenters are branded “rebellious” or “cursed”.

The leader has more bodyguards than the President.

And shade is a tier-based spiritual reward…

Then maybe, just maybe… it’s time for a little reflection. But don’t be sad—you’re also a woman (or man) of God

Back to my friend’s brilliant answer: “I’m a woman of God.”

That’s the gospel. That’s the good news.

You don’t need a title. You don’t need a white suit. You don’t need to bark in tongues for three hours or own a private jet. If you’re in Christ, you are already in the VIP section of Heaven. Reserved seat. Blood-bought. No umbrella required.

So what do we do?

Think: Is your spiritual leader pointing you to Christ or to himself?

Discern: Are you being discipled—or just directed?

Ask: Is this humility or hierarchy in disguise?

Reflect: Are you giving freely—or are you being farmed for your wallet?

In conclusion. Dear Ugandan believer, carry your umbrella if you must—but also carry your brain, your Bible, and your identity in Christ.

Because the next time someone says, “I’m going to see the man of God,”

just smile and respond,

“Me too. I talk to Him every morning. His name is Jesus.”

Written by Timothy Mugote, Bamboo Bantu