Mao’s appointment good for our nation

Uganda’s face is dented and disfigured by the multiple conflict episodes that characterise most of our collective history.

There is fatigue and a compelling need to sit in judgement of ourselves, reflect and put events of the past behind us, and seek to build a healthier and stronger Uganda based on new and mutually respectful relationships among key stakeholders.

The focus should be a holistic response to the legacy of violence and human rights abuses that has been perpetrated over the years by successive regimes.

The cooperation agreement signed recently between National Resistance Movement (NRM) and Democratic Party (DP) that reportedly highlights national dialogue, truth seeking and reconciliation as key components seems to offer an opportunity to change the trajectory of this country, embracing it could be a building block to the much envisioned peaceful transition of power in Uganda.

As Norbert Mao settles in as minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs amidst flaring outbursts by those opposed to the decision he consciously took, survivors of conflicts in Uganda have weighed in on this development.

Mao’s tremendous contribution to bringing peace in northern Uganda is engraved in hearts of victims and survivors of war across board and he is considered a champion for peace, justice and reconciliation in the country and beyond.

Survivors across the country are hopeful that finally, someone who understands their plight better is taking up a very sensitive docket and perhaps will bring closure to the long unaddressed legacies of conflict in Uganda.

The central thesis of the signed agreement that focuses on national dialogue and national reconciliation resonates so well with the aspirations of survivors of war across the country.

For one to lead change, it has to begin with themselves. The fact that Mao has softened his heart from what he had always believed in for more than 30 years of his youthfulness to a moderate, transformational leader evidenced by the signed agreement with NRM is change in itself. This change from within himself will overflow and cause change within the country and survivors’ lives.

For so long, Mao has believed that to effect change, commitment alone is not enough, one needs authority of experience and power. He now has unchallengeable authority and as minister, he has power and a solid base from which to launch that missile of change in the upholding of rule of law and good governance for all citizens.

With Mao’s substance and oratory skills, he is equipped with unusual ability to speak his mind to anybody and ‘scratch where it itches most’ in that Cabinet even when the itchy issue is uncomfortable for some sections in Cabinet. No easy way to navigate around truth telling/seeking in this case.

The Compendium of Conflicts in Uganda confirms Uganda’s conflict reality and the fact that the entire county at one moment has bled and continues to bleed due to the unaddressed legacies of armed and structural conflicts. This calls for a survivor centred process for national reconciliation and sustainable peace to be achieved.

Survivors believe there is need for healing based on establishing new relationships arched on mutual respect and recognition that enough is enough, the need for a fresh start is now.

In conclusion, the conversation around national dialogue and reconciliation is taking shape at the national level. This gives hope that once all is set into motion, the truth will come out and finally our national suppressed souls will be at peace with each other.

There is confidence that since drafting bills and instruments is one of the mandates of Mao’s ministry, the long awaited Transitional Justice Bill will be expedited and passed into law, to operationalise the recently passed Transitional Justice policy that confirms government’s commitment to peace, justice, accountability and reconciliation.