Mao’s transition plan: Betrayal of democracy or Uganda’s own path?

Norbert Mao’s jubilant “inauguration” of a transition plan has unsettled many who see it as the death of multiparty democracy. But is it betrayal or a bold attempt to craft a uniquely Ugandan model of power transfer beyond the chaos of party politics? On September 16, Mao looked unusually triumphant as he announced what he called Uganda’s transition plan of power. With confidence, the minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs confirmed that the Democratic Party (DP), Democratic Forum (DF), Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC), and the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) are working with President Museveni to guarantee a “smooth transformation of power.”

For many Ugandans, the revelation sounded like an admission that multiparty democracy has quietly collapsed. Mao, however, framed it as an achievement, the fruit of his 2022 memorandum of understanding with Museveni. Where his critics saw betrayal, he saw vindication. This moment forces a deeper question: has multiparty democracy ever been credible in Uganda? History suggests otherwise. In 1967, Obote suspended the constitution and effectively killed multiparty politics. His one-party regime was authoritarian, yet it registered some achievements. Amin’s military dictatorship followed, ruling by decree with disastrous consequences.

Obote II reintroduced multiparty politics in 1980, but this ended in chaos, disputed elections, and guerrilla war. President Godfrey Binaisa briefly proposed the “umbrella” system, urging all political players to sit under one roof. It was short-lived, but it recognised a key truth: imported party competition was tearing Uganda apart. Museveni’s NRM Movement embraced a “no-party” framework that, in its early years, restored some unity and recovery. That experiment collapsed under pressure from the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF), and Western donors who insisted on a return to multiparty elections. Since then, the results have been predictable — bitter rivalries, endless court battles, and political fragmentation. Multiparty democracy, far from healing Uganda, has entrenched division. Mao’s speech, therefore, may not simply mark the absorption of Opposition into government.

It could signal a deliberate rejection of multiparty politics itself. By aligning ruling and Opposition parties with PLU, the political class appears to be staging a coup — not against Museveni, but against the very framework of democracy Uganda imported from the West. The uncomfortable question is whether this is visionary or cynical. On one hand, it could reflect a recognition that multiparty politics in deeply divided societies breeds instability. Perhaps Uganda’s elites believe that elite consensus, however imperfect, is the only path to a peaceful handover of power. On the other hand, it may be little more than elite capture, where politicians share power among themselves while citizens are reduced to spectators.

Either way, Mao has put multiparty democracy on trial. If the so-called transition delivers stability and real improvements in people’s lives, history may call it genius. If it merely recycles power among the same faces, it will be judged betrayal. Ugandans now face a sobering choice: to cling to the illusions of a democracy that has never truly worked or to interrogate whether their leaders are, for better or worse, constructing something uniquely Ugandan. Perhaps the real question is not whether Mao has betrayed democracy but whether democracy as we inherited it was ever ours to begin with.

Gertrude Kamya Othieno Political Sociologist/Writer Alumna of the London School of Economics and Political Science

