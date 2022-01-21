Prime

Marriage: Beautiful institution that thorns are a part of

Ivan Bwowe

By  Ivan Bwowe

What you need to know:

The law sets out a tedious process prior to divorce, maybe to protect the sanctity of marriage.

Marriage is looked at as a nemesis of a proper family. Marriage must therefore be formal as prescribed by customs, the law or a special mixture of customs and the law. Therefore, cohabitation in our society is seen as immoral and largely unacceptable. The laws to cater for cohabiting couples have time and on hit a dead end in our legislature, with the religious institutions leading the opposition.  Yet, African society believes a woman you have children with is your “wife” the legal provisions notwithstanding.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.