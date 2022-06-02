Martyrs don’t die, they continue to live













Martyrs

As we commemorate Martyrs’ Day we should know that this is not the cause nor the death that makes a Martyr. Martyrs do not die; they continue to live in our hearts as inspiration. Patriotism and responsible citizenry is true martyrdom.

In our respective capacities and spaces we ought to live as if we were to die tomorrow and learn as if we were to live forever.

Many times, we think of a lot of things which seem stuck, a slow career, setbacks in business, shattered relationships, unachieved dreams or goals, huge traumatic loss of life and family.

Upholding strong ethical values and standards is true martyrdom. Advancing strong moral standards makes us live with greatness but also influences lives around us. The things we opt to sacrifice for today will elevate us to martyrdom tomorrow.

The fight against corruption and graft in all spheres and sectors is absolute martyrdom.

The financial sacrifice and strong resolve will distinguish us from others on a day to day basis. Enhancing gender equality and advocating for women empowerment is martyrdom at its best. Shunning all forms of gender based violence and sexual harassment in workspaces will usher us into martyrs’ unknown to us.

Your sacrifice is the seed for martyrdom. All forms of sacrifice give birth to martyrdom in us. The monetary sacrifices made to care for and bless the less privileged children beyond our biological children is the beginning of martyrdom for us parents.

The decision to strengthen the family structures amidst turbulence is family martyrdom.

Life will always accord us many opportunities to be martyrs. Serving others efficiently as a leader while adhering to transparency and accountability is martyrdom.

Remaining patriotic and accountable is martyrdom. Martyrdom starts with us internally and externally it affects and influences others.

There is a need to evaluate what made the Martyrs and develop their mindset and attitude. What you believe you can be is what you become. If you can dream it, you can be it.

The world is waiting so much for what you are going to offer it as a sacrifice. The sacrifice is personal and deliberate.

As we commemorate Martyrs’ Day may we resolve to sacrifice for others to be great. The art of grooming and nurturing young people to be great is a positive stride towards martyrdom. You cannot be what you have thought not to be.

Many times as I do a few philanthropic activities in my community, I think about the many lives that can be blessed through our sacrifices. Remember your inspiration to others outlives and outlasts you.

Undoubtedly, martyrs do not die, they simply continue to live in the hearts of many as inspiration.

Let us have the determination, courage, stamina and resilience to sacrifice and give others a good today. Appreciating work colleagues daily is an attitude of corporate martyrdom and enhancing teamwork at all levels is martyrdom.

Spreading positivity and encouraging others is true martyrdom. Forgiving those that do not desire so is martyrdom at its best.

Happy Martyrs Day Uganda.