Mary Karoro Okurut lived life of grace, courage, and compassion

Last Monday, we received the painful news of the death of Mary Karoro Okurut—a woman whose life was a beacon of kindness, intellect, and unwavering service.

Mary was more than a friend; she was my sister. We first met as young girls in Bweranyangi Girls School and lived in each other's homes during the holidays. At Makerere, we were both roommates and coursemates, and from these early days built a bond of love and friendship that spanned more than 50 years. Mary was an inspiration to all whose lives she touched. I write with a heavy heart, but also with deep gratitude, that I had the privilege of having known and loved a truly special soul.

Mary was a woman of kindness and a caring heart, one who instinctively reached out to lift others up. Her compassion knew no boundaries. Whether it was a stranger in need, a struggling student, or a friend in distress, she found ways—often quietly and at great personal sacrifice—to bring hope, help, and healing.

Mary was also an avid reader and gifted poet; she had a way with words that was both bold and beautiful. She wrote as she saw—truthfully, fearlessly, and with deep conviction.

She gave credit where it was due, never shying away from recognising and celebrating the achievements of others. Her humour sparkled through her writing, making even serious truths easier to hear and embrace. Her life was rich in purpose. An academician, a politician, and a philanthropist, she balanced intellect, leadership, and generosity with a rare grace. She was deeply rooted in her culture, lovingly promoting it through her cultural centre “Ntambiko Craft Centre” in Bushenyi,a place where heritage came alive and traditions were celebrated.

In all decisions, she respected her elders and sought their counsel, believing that wisdom was best shared and mistakes best avoided by listening.

Mary was prayerful, guided by faith in both calm and storm. She always blessed others. As a team leader, she inspired loyalty and dedication, leading by example rather than command. One of her greatest passions was the empowerment of the girl child—especially those who missed school due to their cycles. She found practical solutions, turning barriers into bridges for their education and self-worth. Mary was currently in the process of building one of the best factories for making sanitary towels in Bushenyi.

Mary was selfless to the core; she was a devoted family person, caring for the wellbeing of everyone—often at the cost of her own resources. She loved children, embracing them with warmth and laughter, and she carried that same nurturing spirit into every relationship she formed. Her legacy is one of courage, compassion, and unwavering commitment to what is right. Though we will miss her presence, her voice, and her infectious laughter, her impact will continue to echo in the lives she touched, the minds she inspired, and the hearts she healed.

Mary’s legacy will never fade, for she has received that “crown of glory that will never fade away” (1 Peter 5:4). We rejoice, even in our sorrow, because Mary has entered her rest, and her work here will echo in eternity. Rest well, my dear friend.

Jocelyn Rugunda is an old friend of the late Mary Karooro Okurut



