Masks, you still need to wear them

Coronavirus infections around the country are on the rise once again, with record numbers of cases in several districts. And while Uganda had held the line on a steady reopening that resulted in the State seeing a declining number of cases, that is no longer true in Kampala metropolitan region, which has seen the number of cases increase by more than 20 percent in the past 10 days.

What we find to be nearly concerning as the rising number of people infected by this illness is the growing number of people we see in public who continue to not wear masks or observe social distancing protocols.

For months, we sacrificed to “flatten the curve” of illnesses while thousands died every day across the globe. We watched footage of bodies being stored in refrigeration trucks in New York. We read stories of nurses begging people to stay home. And by and large, we did what we needed to do to stop a tsunami of infections from ravaging the country.

Was it pleasant? Absolutely not. We often found ourselves with raging cases of cabin fever, but we stayed home. We limited trips to grocery stores, and when we went, we wore masks and followed the one-wag arrows in the aisles. We helped our children with home-schooling. We even did without toilet paper when necessary.

We did the right thing.

The cost was steep, though, businesses lost customers and cash flow. Supply lines were disrupted. Far too many people to count lost their jobs, and families have struggled to pay rent and keep food on their tables.

But we also shopped locally to help support businesses home. We ordered take away, take out or delivery more often. We tipped better. We made masks for our elderly friends and neighbours, and we thanked those tagged with ludicrous moniker “essential workers” for continuing to put themselves at risk. Private citizens took it upon themselves to fundraise goods and money for people in need to be able to find some food and cars for Ministry of Health. We did the right thing.

Now, though, it’s rare to see anyone wearing a mask while walking the aisles of a supermarket store. If your face is covered while paying for fuel, you are likely to get strange looks from other customers. Far too many businesses allow patrons to disregard the businesses’ own rules while they shop.

All too often, we hear “if it’s your time, it’s your time. There is nothing we can do” Yes there is, wear a mask. As well a condom for HIV/Aids, STI protection or unwanted pregnancies. “You take care of your family, and I will take care of mine” Yes, please do. Wear a mask, plus a condom.

It’s not a difficult concept to understand; study after study has shown us masks significantly reduce the transmission of coronavirus by the carrier. It’s not all about you, in fact, it’s about you not giving the virus to someone else before you are symptomatic. Both the centre for disease control and prevention, world health organization and Uganda Virus research institute now recommend wearing a cloth mask anytime you are in public.

Not to protect you but to protect everyone around. And their spouses. And their children. And their parents and grandparents and anyone else they are around. Above all, go for Covid-19 jab. Get immunized. The vaccine has been proved to be effective for those who have even got their booster dosage.

Spare us the predictable arguments about liberty and freedom.

You see, this is not about politics or elections. It’s not about power or control, and it’s not about president or political parties. It’s about one thing and one thing only: saving people’s lives.

Surely you can suffer minor inconvenience so that someone might not die alone in an ICU after being intubated and in a coma for weeks while their bodies waste and finally give out, or so that someone who recovers doesn’t have to have a leg amputation or a lung transplant.

Let’s not let months of personal sacrifices be in vain. Let’s not let the hardships suffered by so many mean nothing. Instead, let’s look out for each other. Let’s have some kindness and compassion and take these small steps to care for those around us. Let’s do the right thing.