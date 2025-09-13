Mastering the art of cross-cultural leadership

Leading in the 21st Century means navigating an increasingly globalised landscape. This makes harnessing one’s cross-cultural leadership skills crucial for not only attracting top talent but also effectively serving diverse customers. According to research from the Boston Consulting Group, organisations that have diverse teams can generate 45 percent more revenue from innovation because cross-cultural perspectives create breakthrough thinking.

In my view, effective leaders master the art of cross-cultural leadership by transforming cultural differences into assets that enable them to create environments where innovation flourishes. Perhaps that is why American author Stephen Covey noted that “strength lies in differences, not in similarities, because no culture can survive if it attempts to be exclusive”.

Cross-cultural leadership begins with cultural awareness. This calls for an open mind as we seek to understand before we can be understood. It calls for asking questions and then listening attentively and watching to get the answers. It requires gaining a deep awareness of how culture shapes how we conduct ourselves in the workplace and affects communication, decision-making and relationship building. After awareness comes cultural adaptability, which necessitates that we vary our approaches, styles and communication to ensure that we resonate with those we seek to influence.

Learning and accepting how others experience the world and then trying to find common ground is key for as it has been said, “diversity is not about how we differ, but about embracing one another’s uniqueness”. This is so because when we allow ourselves to lead through different cultural lenses, we can detect barriers to growth that homogeneous thinking may not reveal. Research carried out by the McKinsey group confirmed that teams where cultural differences are valued perform better since diverse teams tend to succeed with adaptive leadership. This means that cultural diversity is a competitive advantage for leaders who value diversity, tend to see it as an asset and measure cultural inclusion as much as they look out for other metrics.

It follows, therefore, that to master the art of cross-cultural leadership, leaders need to be culturally sensitive and stop making assumptions. For example, a quiet team member may not be disengaged but perhaps they process things differently and value deep, thoughtful reflection over quick responses. Encouraging them to share their ideas even when they are not completely developed may be a better option than drawing quick judgments. Similarly, cross-cultural leadership does not mean attaining uniformity, but about leading with curiosity for when people feel understood and appreciated as they are, not as we desire them to be, this improves their performance as they feel their differences are appreciated. A leader who makes time for small talk and finds out non-work-related information about their team will create bonds that bear fruit.

Finally, effective leaders know that becoming better at cross-cultural leadership means examining the biases and assumptions that their own cultures may have taught them and laying them aside because most times, we do not see things as they are but as we are. Letting go of cultural assumptions, especially those we may not even know we have, requires being open to feedback and being intentional with doing the work required to get rid of set assumptions.

What are some of the cultural assumptions that you need to examine to make you better at cross-cultural leadership?

Rosette Wamambe is a Transformational Leadership coach with the Maxwell Leadership Team.








