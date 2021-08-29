Matia Kasaija; don’t die for Kiira  motors. But don’t cry tomorrow

By Alan Tacca More by this Author

When Ugandans are almost overcome by gloom, Finance minister Matia Kasaija enlivens them with hope, humour and fairy tales. As coronavirus, corruption and debt made a mockery of President Museveni’s optimistic projections, Kasaija famously demonstrated how our economy was shooting up ‘swiish…’ like a rocket.

How can you dispute that? In the brilliant display, even the magicians who detect and smoothly steal public funds wherever Kasaija puts the money seem to melt.

But when President Museveni kicks and swears that the thieves are an abominable species that must be exterminated, you know they are still there.

Enter their backup teams: Do you understand the law, Mr President? The law is on the side of the thieves, even if they have snouts like pigs.

Ah, thank God! Satan had tempted the President to get very angry with the thieves!

Kasaija was engineered by God Himself to be Museveni’s Finance minister, marching together cheerfully from one adventure to the next. Two months ago, they sat back like dignified elders while a junior man read the National Budget; the most boring task in all modern speech-making, if you ask me. And, in the case of Uganda, the most meaningless labour.

Anyway, two months after the Budget allocations to security, debt servicing, public administration, roads and what have you, Museveni and Kasaija have now convinced each other to sacrifice one road.



They must immediately find Shs141 billion of taxpayers’ money to pump into Kiira Motors Corporation (KMC); apparently to complete construction of the KMC factory in Jinja by NEC, the business arm of the army. More money will be pumped in later as operating capital.

Advertisement

President Museveni and Mr Kasaija have bought the fairy tale of crude university ‘hobby’ (okay, teaching) projects quickly turning into mass market vehicles made in fully-fledged automobile manufacturing plants. I have maintained in several previous articles that Uganda does not have the industrial base to deliver Museveni’s fantasy in his lifetime.

Like many other Third World countries, Uganda can get automobile kits – especially kits for vehicles that are near-obsolete – and assemble them into finished vehicles.

But Museveni complicates the matter when he rejects mere assembling. He wants KMC vehicle components to be fabricated in Uganda. KMC have indicated a target of 65 per cent of the components to be locally made by 2030.

Sorry, KMC cannot achieve that, unless they have some very dishonest method of counting (not weighing!) motor vehicle parts. Only mad investors will set up component factories to supply one manufacturer who may never make and sell over a few hundred vehicles per month.

Even specialist/exclusive car-makers like Aston Martin or Lamborghini need bigger volumes to survive. At full capacity, mass-market Toyota makes 900,000 vehicles per month.

Museveni quotes Kasaija saying that “If we die, let us die, but let us look for Shs141b.” According to Museveni, this “proves” that Kasaija focuses on the future (Daily Monitor; August 16).

With Uganda Airlines looking more like a three-legged hyena than a flying crane, only very optimistic futurists would pump serious government money into an automobile start-up with shifting birth tales – from manufacturing a (now-dead?) home-made electric car (KiiraEV) to assembling imported fossil-fuel buses – at a time when the entire (global) transport and automotive industry is going through unprecedented conceptual and structural transformation.

Don’t die, Kasaija; the taxpayers’ money is at your disposal. But don’t cry tomorrow, should they ask you why your pet carmaker is not in the graveyard where the remains of other unviable public enterprises have been buried.

Mr Tacca is a novelist, socio-political commentator.

[email protected]