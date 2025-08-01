Matooke isn’t the enemy, ultra-processed foods are

A recent media article titled “Staple foods causing diabetes” has ignited widespread debate across the country. The article links the rising incidence of diabetes in Uganda to the frequent consumption of two of our most beloved staples—matooke and kalo. It attributes this claim to a purported study titled “Social norms as influencers of type 2 diabetes risk taking behaviours: A qualitative deep-dive diagnosis in two high-burden districts in Uganda.” Unsurprisingly, this has not gone down well with many Ugandans—nutritionists, academics, and lay-persons alike.

And rightly so. The idea that matooke, a food cultivated, consumed, and celebrated by generations of Ugandans, could suddenly be labelled a “risk factor” for chronic illness, is not only questionable—it is lazy science. To make such a sweeping assertion, one would expect the underlying study to have rigorously controlled for confounding variables: lifestyle, urbanisation, activity levels, consumption of processed sugar, genetics, and socioeconomic status, to name but a few.

Did the researchers account for the type of oil used in food preparation, or the increased sedentary lifestyles of many Ugandans in urban centres? Was there a meaningful comparison between matooke-eating populations in rural settings versus those in towns where processed snacks, sugary drinks, and fast food are consumed in increasing quantities? More fundamentally, how does a food that has been part of traditional diets for centuries suddenly become public enemy number one?

Let us be clear: Matooke is not the problem. Kalo is not the problem. Our heritage is not the problem. If we are to be honest about the diabetes epidemic—and indeed the rise in non-communicable diseases in general—we must look elsewhere. And that “elsewhere” points squarely at ultra-processed foods. These are the real culprits. Engineered in factories, often laden with refined sugars, artificial preservatives, flavour enhancers, and trans fats, ultra-processed foods are aggressively marketed and easily accessible.

A growing body of international research now links them to obesity, cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome, and yes—type 2 diabetes. A British Medical Journal study examined evidence from 2009 to 2023 and found that eating more ultra-processed food (ostensibly junk food) leads to a 50 percent increase in cardiovascular death and a 12 percent jump in Type 2 diabetes. The study also saw anxiety diagnoses increase by 48 percent and mental health conditions, including depression, by 53 percent. Less convincing but still highly suggestive evidence linked it to a 21 percent higher all-cause mortality rate. There were 41 percent higher risks of poor sleep, 40 percent more wheezing, and—to no surprise—55 percent more obesity. In the bustling mini-marts and roadside kiosks of Kampala, Gulu, Mbarara, and Mbale, young people today are more likely to reach for a soft drink, a packet of crisps, sweetened yogurt, or cheap biscuits than to sit down to a traditional meal.

This dietary shift—coupled with lower physical activity levels—is where the danger lies. What’s even more worrying is that this trend is expanding into rural Uganda, aided by increased access to packaged foods and a widespread belief that these items are more “modern” or “prestigious” than traditional fare. We risk demonising the very foods that have sustained us, foods that, when part of a balanced diet and consumed in sensible portions, are nutritionally sound, culturally significant, and locally sourced. Staple foods like matooke and kalo are rich in fibre, vitamins, and complex carbohydrates. What matters more is how they are prepared and what they are consumed with.

As a country, we must elevate our nutritional literacy. That begins by being more critical of the research we amplify and more vigilant about the food systems we are creating. Instead of questioning our ancestral diets, we should be scrutinising the influx of ultra-processed imports, the rise in sugar-laden beverages, and the decline in physical activity. In sum, let us not be distracted. The real battle lies not in the banana plantations or millet fields—but in the glossy aisles of supermarkets and the seductive glow of fast-food signs. Our health is not under attack by matooke. It’s under attack by what’s being sold to replace it.



