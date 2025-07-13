Matters of the heart and house: How politics is undressing the Ugandan family

When women rise, families fall! Now, that sounds a little counterintuitive...especially in these times of ‘women emancipation’ and the much-misunderstood ‘gender equality’ narratives in Uganda. I’ll explain. But first, you may want to know that the very first opinion piece I wrote for a newspaper wasn’t published. That was 29 years ago. I was a baby journalist at The People newspaper, Uganda House, Kampala. Uganda wa

s gearing up for the 1996 General Election, and there was quite a bit of hullabaloo about a lovely female parliamentary contestant in some upcountry district. One pretty dame! The campaign posters were strategically designed to be nothing short of seductive. And, aware of her beauty, she paraded herself like a peacock.

I wrote a brief opinion piece, forecasting that if she made it to Parliament, the beauty queen would become just a ministerial plaything and would ignite a competition that would make the 1884 Scramble for Africa look like a kindergarten ice cream scuffle.

I think it was a decent journalistic piece, because I overheard the sub-editor, Richard Tusiime, who later went on to become one of the owners of the since-demised Red Pepper tabloid, laugh and say people should read it. I never asked why he didn’t use it, but I figured Amos Kajoba, the Chief Editor, feared Madam Peaches and Cream would sue for defamation. Unfounded fear really, as mine was only an opinion, and, legally, comment, especially in the political space, is free – it’s facts that are sacred.

Kajoba died four years later, but by the time we carried him to his resting place near Kawempe, the honourable member had outdone herself. It was story after story – and I’m being nice here. I recalled this when I saw a promo by the Female Lawyers Network, about an upcoming “Women in Electoral Governance” symposium, or something like that, this September.

What caught my eye was the phrase, “the future is female...” There are many stories that journalists (for reasons legal, political, and just being nice) don’t write, and those are the juiciest. But truth be told, we need to start a national conversation on the intersection of gender, power, culture, and family in Ugandan politics.

Tales of married women politicians being passed around like candy do not make for happy reading. There has been a disturbing pattern that no one wants to talk about because of cultural sensitivity: the rise of women in politics is often followed by tremors and earthquakes in their marriages.

Marriage and family are fast becoming political collateral damage; increasingly sacrificed at the altar of power. Strategic casualties in a ruthless political environment. It’s great for people to celebrate women in electoral governance as evidence of ‘women emancipation’.

But there are endless untold stories evolving around power and the pillow - the silent tragedy of women, politics, and the Ugandan family. We’re talking about what happens when the bedroom meets the ballot, and the need to unpack the cost of female political power in Uganda.

How will a wife who spends most of the time surrounded by the high and mighty submit to the lordship of her husband at home, especially when he is in lower echelons? It takes a woman–and–a–half to stay humble and grounded when she’s flying high in the political space; and, methinks, they don’t make them like that anymore. Some cases may be easy to handle: the odd husband feeling threatened by their wife’s power, public visibility, or financial independence.

But I think – without putting too fine a point on it – that it’s no use pretending that all is well.

The highly competitive and predatory political environment that Uganda has become over the years just isn’t set up to leave marriages innocent. In such an environment, sex is a tool of power: a weapon for blackmail, a currency for promotion or favour, and a means of control. We should either rethink gender roles in Uganda’s political space or have support systems for female politicians, including strategic orientation, counselling, marital support, and media training. Maybe women need not leave the political space in order to save their families.

But, bila shaka – without a shadow of doubt – the political space needs to be refashioned to favour the co-existence of politics and the family; for when families crack, a nation crumbles.





Mr Gawaya Tegulle is an advocate of the High Court of Uganda.



