May you start New Year ready for the challenge

December is most people’s favourite month. For those who have more reasons to celebrate the month, it comes as a relief, to look back on the year with gratitude.

The amazing thing about December is that, no matter how difficult the year may have been, as was the case in 2020, and often when life lasts a long time, there is always a lot to look back on with real gratitude.

As we begin the New Year, my hope is that last month we were able to remember all the great things that happened to us, those we planned, those we did not and all other fond memories of the year.

If we look hard, we will find that there were many miracles or seasons of greatness that made us remember just how far the Lord has brought us.

A year is a long time, with many turns and twists. The road is ever bending and we never see everything in the beginning. So the year brings in its own graces, to take us through the bend in the road.

As a country, we have had many bends. We lost some great people, and the year was never the same without them.

Maybe our country will never be the same as a result. Yet, it is hard to deny, that every year brings in more than sufficient grace.

The grace to endure, the grace to fly and the grace to forgive. May we remember all those seasons of grace that pushed us through the bend in the road.

May we also remember to recollect our grand dreams that have remained seemingly in the distant future and did not add up.

That dream job that just stays out of reach, that degree that seems impossible to get, that plan to go to America that did not happen, and that home you have been investing in for decades.

I hope you were kind to yourself while reflecting on those delayed dreams, ensuring they become the fuel that carries you to the New Year, with hope for starting anew.

No matter what, December afforded us that opportunity, to look to the New Year with renewed hope. May you, no matter what happened in the past year, feel positive about the future.

I heard once, that what’s happened has happened, and having a grateful attitude about it can’t make anything worse. In fact, it can make things a lot better.

So, we are grateful to be alive, when too many people lost their lives in senseless road crashes, especially during this festive season.

Our roads seem to claim way too many lives, and it makes being on the road feel so unsafe, yet we must travel.

We have hope that this year will see less of these accidents on our roads, and that our government officials will start to respect our traffic rules.

It has been years of Voice of the Heart each week, and it has taught me so much, to reflect on things I ordinarily would not have.

As I write this, I am thinking about the many readers who reach out to me, who wish me well, and who think one or more of these pages made them feel better, and even those it made feel angry sometimes.

I also think about all those readers who challenge me and ask for more, like Oliver Twist. To all of you, my very best wishes this Christmas and in the new year.

Like many young people who are tired of depressing news, sometimes I am tired too, of the many things that happen in our country and seems to break our hearts. Some of them, we are told, are beyond our government’s control, even when the basics say something different.

None the less, they challenge our beliefs. So, today’s column is only to remind my dear readers, that there is more to life and December was to celebrate life.

What is so amazing about December, is the peace that comes with it, knowing you did your best. Knowing still, that you can let go of many of the things that kept your anxiety levels up.

May you, dear reader, start this New Year ready for the challenge of pursuing your dreams and living life to the fullest. The year will be for serious business. A happy New Year, wishing you all many blessings.