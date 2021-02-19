Media and security need each other

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Are we (media) enemies of the State? A media person asked the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF). Let me also ask, are citizens enemies of the State?

Inferring from the actions of the security personnel in the recent times, it is easy to say yes. But from the addresses and statements by the President and other leaders, the answer may be no. The President has been heard saying part of his agenda is to make the people of Uganda live better lives (middle income…).

The CDF on February 18 apologised to the nation over the actions of the UPDF on members of the press. He said the persons who were hurt will be supported with payment of medical bills. The CDF also said investigations are going on and the soldiers found to have beaten journalists will be put to task. Also recently, a senior military officer said during a TV show that it is the people of Uganda who have made them who and what they are. Very ‘lovely’ statements indeed contrary to what other State operatives do. What then could be the problem?

Overtime, Uganda’s top leaders often categorically state how the military is getting professionalised. Thirty five years of turning round the army should be enough for the country to have a team of officers, men and women of the military conduct themselves in a professional manner. The military professionalism as understood by lay persons is that Force which focuses on protecting the country and peoples from external aggression.

Now that there is no external aggression to the country, the “professionalism” is being directed to the citizens it is meant to protect. Surely this is not what the military should do to its people. All sorts of reasons can be given to justify the wrath of the military and other security officers against the people, but none deserves to call for such action on to the weaponless and harmless media personnel and the innocent citizens. Previous statements by some of the leaders of security agencies relate well with the possibility that the orders and directives come from them. This could be the origin of remarks “Order from above,” a script recited by security officers carrying out such atrocities.

The security chiefs have on several occasions been heard saying those are actions of individual security personnel. If this is not a lie by the security chiefs, then the men and women in uniform, are doing things without instructions from their superiors. This is a cause for worry. Have leaders of security agencies lost control and are not in charge of the Forces anymore?

Could a mutiny be underway? The role of the military in the governance of this country is very much appreciated, but there must be limits in terms of the extent to which they should intervene in governance matters. One wonders as to what the UPDF had to do with the delivery of a petition to the United Nations offices, I believe the police were sufficient to give guidance, and for keeping law and order during the process.

The narrative behind the deployment of the military and the speed at which they pounced on journalists could be of interest to learn about.

The role of the media is to inform the public about important matters. Is there anything that government is hiding? What could that be? If it is about the petition taken to the UN offices pointing out matters concerning violations and abuse of human rights, there is nothing that is not known. Don’t people know that people died, people have been arrested and are languishing in prisons and other places not known, people have disappeared and their whereabouts are not known? People have become widows and orphans, people are tortured, families and relatives of the victims are traumatised. Abductions have been going on?

There seem to be a panic over imaginary issues. If the intelligence reports are the guide to such action, it might be of value to revisit the way the information is collected and analysed. If the panic is about the post-election issues, this should not be the case if the election outcome is genuine.

The country is bleeding. People are tormented and traumatised and fearful. Of course, there are those who are happy, which looks strange. It is high time our leaders owned up the current state of human rights violations and address the situation.

Mr Odoy is a senior citizen, a human rights and good governance advocate.

