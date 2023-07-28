Media boycott: Let us have a dialogue

Broadcasters under their umbrella, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and the Uganda Editors’ Guild (UEG), have threatened to boycott covering all government events over a controversial and unconstitutional government directive not to advertise with private media companies.



This follows a budget execution circular for the Financial Year 2023/2024 issued to accounting officers by the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury, Mr Ramathan Ggoobi, on July 10, 2021, directing that all government advertising must be through its entities, Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) and the New Vision.

Moreover, the same circular states that any accounting officer who deviates from this directive risks being sanctioned, including dismissal. As expected, the directive has sent shock waves through the private media fraternity whose biggest advertiser over the years has been the government.

As an active journalist, I am convinced that this government ban on adverts to private media is wrong for several reasons because it has adverse effects on media freedom, democratic principles, and the economy.

One of the achievements the National Resistance Movement government has always bragged about for decades is the liberalisation of the economy, which saw the emergence of media pluralism with a diverse mix of private, public, and community media. However, the latest directive takes us thousands of steps back in a country that should be democratically progressive.

Freedom of the press, being the cornerstone of any healthy democracy, includes the freedom of media outlets to operate independently and report news without undue influence. This ban of adverts to private media is a form of censorship, which limits our ability to sustain ourselves and deliver diverse news perspectives to the public.

Reinforcing a biased media environment like it is being done further erodes democracy, trust in journalism and perpetuates misinformation.

Besides, a diverse media landscape is essential for a well-informed citizenry. Where does this ban leave critical reporting that always ensures transparency and accountability from duty bearers? Of course, the end result of this is to weaken the private media’s capacity to act as a watchdog.

Economically, this ban will significantly cripple the media industry that is already struggling to stay afloat, leading to potential job losses in a country that is pacing to fill the unemployment gaps, especially among the youth. We should also be alive to the revenue losses that will occur when private media houses are forced to close shop due to the effects of the ban.

That said, two wrongs don’t make a right. While the boycott is a good form of protest against perceived government censorship and eventual violation of press freedom, it is also an excellent move to fight back against government’s propaganda and manipulation of public opinion through its media, a thing of the past dictatorial regimes that President Museveni’s detests.

Nonetheless, once the boycott is fully implemented, it will affect the public’s access to information. By boycotting government events, the private media will miss out on opportunities to source news and report on important developments, leading to incomplete or biased coverage by UBC and the Vision Group outlets.

As earlier stated, critical journalism plays a crucial role in ensuring transparency and accountability. By boycotting government activities, private media will also lose out on this bit. This may be seen by the public as taking a political stance, potentially compromising our journalistic integrity.

The boycott should be considered carefully, taking into account the potential impact on journalistic ethics and media workers’ welfare. A tit-for-tat approach or running for the stick before you offer a carrot may not bear lasting positive results. May NAB and UEG approach this issue through dialogue with all the relevant stakeholders before making such drastic decisions?