Media coverage of women in politics

Dr Mary Goretti Kitutu is having her difficult political days. Until the iron sheets saga, many people held her in high regard. She may have easily qualified as an iron lady rather the iron sheets lady. She has become a living demonstration of the saying that a day in politics is too long after all. So much can change and public perception is changing, fast.

It is difficult to tell apart, the woman we saw climbing the hills of Bududa in her professional capacity during the mudslides years ago with far greater confidence, and the one covering her head while going to the Anti-Corruption Court, and being remanded to prison.

It is difficult not to feel sad, seeing her that way, despite the gravity of the whole situation, and annoying as it is. She is already being sympathised with by sections of the public, in what many have seen as ‘cherry picking’ in who to punish, when many more have testified to ‘receiving’ the goods, in what may have been a kind of democratisation of eating, presided over by the minister.

It is not the first time, a political head is taking matters into their hands to divert resources, but the principle of the ‘40th day’ of wrongdoing applies. She, of course, denies the charges, even with the iron sheets making more and more noise.

I am more interested in the coverage of the minister. Looking at the coverage of the iron sheets saga, it is understandably getting good space, much of it devoted to the women leaders in the saga. I am also interested in the tone of that coverage. It is interesting to analyse the portrayal of these women with respect to their male counterparts in the same saga. And of course, the women have already provided interesting fodder for the ‘wrath’ of the cartoonists.

First, the coverage of the iron sheets saga should enable us have a deeper conversation on our systems of accountability and how it is abused to this extent as well as the deeply entrenched corruption. This country clearly has resources, given how much of it end up where it should not be and the compensatory measures brought to continue without creating a huge dent.

Second, the coverage, one hopes, will desist from framing this matter with any gendered lenses. Research has shown that women who are visible in politics often play the function of role models, providing a symbolic significance in which younger generation of women begin to see politics as inclusive and something they would be part of ‘when they grow up’. However, this symbolic significance only happens, if that coverage and visibility is not focused largely on criminal news.

This is not to say women political actors should not be held accountable. The challenge with media coverage very often is the tone of coverage tends to be particularly harsh, when female leaders are involved. They are some of the most negative portrayals in comparison to their male counterparts. The media is often implicated in the way that they frame the scandals involving women political leaders.

While coverage of scandals by male leaders may be large in quantity as much as those of female leaders, the framing may often be very different. This is not limited to only scandals, but even framing as leaders during elections.

Donatella Campus, writing on women political leaders and the media put this very well, that it is one thing to mention that a woman is a viable candidate, but another to present her as an underdog; it is one thing to talk about her qualifications for the office, but another to describe her appearance and attire. The fact that a woman is visible is inextricably linked to the frames under which she is made visible.

Although the quantity of coverage is an easily measured indicator because it deals with the number of mentions, interpreting the quality of coverage—the lens through which a woman is seen—is a much more complex task because it is subject to subtler gendered constraints. This interpretation only points to the difference in coverage by gender.

There is no doubt, we see increased visibility of women political leaders in the media today. But more than ever, their portrayal as leaders leaves a lot to be desired. It will remain to be seen, how their framing, as fisher women, thieves, jokers, dancers, and all manner of things, will bear symbolic significance for political participation of younger women.

I am reminded of a group of public officials, most of them female, who were involved in another scandal a few years ago, and the media coverage of that scandal. How most of those women, have either left the public scene or are simply less visible. Yet, many of them moved on to greater roles out of the public purview. The iron sheets saga and its coverage, will most likely, taint many political careers, especially of the women.