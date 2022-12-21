Memories of Kakoro and Kacence and solidity of old African social support system

Many of my age mates, and our elders, from Rwamucuucu in Rukiga, will recall a gentleman named Kakoro who lived in our community a couple of decades back. They will recall him because he was a regular guest in many homes. He had a mental problem, and not of the mild kind.

My memory of him relates to a time when I was a young child. One thing I remember about him is that he enjoyed to eat meat and was a frequent guest at places where it was available. Strangely, whenever he was served meat to eat, he would first roll it against ash, the leftover of firewood burnt during the cooking process. He would get the meat and roll it between cooking stones at the fireplace and proceed to eat it.

No one took offense at his choice of “food spice” and, as far as I remember, no one made fun of him. It was common to have him around on festive days and when there were ceremonies in any home in the area. Since my paternal grandfather was a church minister, he possibly felt welcomer in my grandfather’s home for the extra comfort that is expected to be served in the homes of church leaders. This is how I used to see him regularly.

An odd story was normally told of how he had been salvaged from the company of monkeys, which got custody of him as an infant and nursed him until one of the community leaders came across his home in the wild and relocated him to human habitation. I do not know how true this story was, and there are not many old people, anymore, to verify it with today.

My memory places his permanent home at the Rwamucuucu Sub-County headquarters, when he was alive. He could have been staying elsewhere though, and I would accept to be corrected about this bit by village mates.

In the community of my maternal relatives, in Bukinda, there lived a man called Kacence, around the same time as Kakoro of Rwamucuucu. I cannot say if Kacence was as mentally disturbed as Kakoro but he was the kind from whom all children were always running away, scared.

What confused my very young mind at the time, about whether he was really mad, was how the older people related with him. Indeed, whenever he would visit my maternal grandfather’s home, my grandfather was comfortable enough to share his drinks with Kacence.

As Kacence entered the homestead, all of us the children would flee from him but he would smile in a manner that scared us even more and proceed to find a place for him to sit and feel welcome. The old people in the home would then interact with him as normally as they did with other people that visited the home. He was also regular at feasting occasions where I saw many other people interact with him with civility.

As I got older, I could have easily concluded that Kacence was perfectly normal from a mental perspective, considering how older people interacted with him, but as one Rukiga saying implies – if you are scary enough, that all children are always fleeing from you, then you are the perfect description of a mad person.

As a child, the situation of the two men above did not mean much to me – except that I was scared of both, just like other children were.

However, thinking about them today, I notice that they both had a solid and wide social support system. Society accepted them and did not stigmatize them. There was no benefit of any mental rehabilitation home for them to visit for professional help, and I highly doubt that either of them ever met with any mental health specialist of any kind, for them to be assisted. They were simply lucky to live at a time when social responsibility came naturally within their communities, and gave them cover. In those days, people cared about one another more extensively.

During festive seasons, food and drinks were shared between families, and with those who did not have enough of their own. An alarm going off at one home in a village, in the dead of the night, would attract the entire village to the source compound. It would be a shame for anyone not to show up.

A critically ill person became the responsibility of the entire village and young men would congregate and carry the patient, often in a hammock, to where medical care was to be found.

Today, one must have money to hire a motorcycle to save such a situation. Kakoro and Kacence were accepted and taken care of by the reliable and natural social support system of their time.

Raymond is a Chartered Risk Analyst and risk management consultant



