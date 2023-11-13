Mend fences between govt and Rwenzururu Kingdom

The return of Omusinga (king) Charles Mumbere Iremangoma of the Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu (OBR) cultural institution, marks the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the Bakonzo people, and more specifically, the institution’s relationship with the government and other cultural institutions both within and outside the country.

The process of mending these facets necessitates a comprehensive overhaul in the perception and pursuit of various structural components within the OBR. This includes a re-evaluation of the top administrative structures and the entire body of OBR subjects. This also calls for a more constructive “profitable pro-people and transformative face-lift- a shift from radicalism to ideological reformism”.

There has been a history of violence, stretching from the early days of the Rwenzururu movement to the tragic November 2016 raid on the Rwenzururu palace that left several people dead and led to the arrest of the Omusinga. On October 4, the king returned to the kingdom after his charges were dropped .

It is essential to dedicate efforts to fostering interethnic unity, well-guided intercultural dialogues, and engaging in discussions with cultural and interethnic groups. There is need to transition from the errors committed during the initial stages of the Rwenzururu Kingdom establishment, towards a fresh approach which prioritises interethnic bonding.

The OBR institution and the government should collaboratively embrace and implement the approach under the 2009, National Transitional Justice Policy (NTJP) which offers a glimmer of hope to the victims of both past and recent conflicts in their noble quest for justice.

The land question remains significant in the evolving era of new relationships and within the historical context of the OBR. In Kasese, the available land for settlement and cultivation is relatively small in comparison to the continuously growing population.

A significant portion of the land is already occupied by water bodies, Rwenzori Mountain, national parks and other gazettements. This has led to tensions over competition for land for cultivation and grazing between cattle keepers and farmers in the lower lands of the district.

These negative perceptions and attitudes over land have been the prime reasons for Kasese missing out on opportunities, such as the subdivision of the district into smaller administrative units, which could have brought substantial benefits to the local population.

While the Bakonzo hold a dominant and comparatively enlightened position in Kasese, this should not serve as a justification for suppressing other ethnic groups politically and culturally. Instead, it should be viewed as an opportunity to break free from the historical mindset of colonial subjugation.

Therefore, I urge Omusinga Mumbere and other actors to reconsider their approach and promote interethnic harmony and peaceful coexistence; initiate a comprehensive review of the OBR legal framework to be acceptable to the governing bodies within the institution and the wider population. This also involves engaging with individuals and groups who may have once opposed the institution’s recognition.

There is also need for a well guided reconciliation process. There is dire need to implement the recommendations outlined in the 2005 Kajura Commission report which called for establishment of a truth and reconciliation commission, among other measures. If the OBR and the government, can embrace and collaborate on this process, it is my belief that both entities can find common ground and move forward together.

Through this process, civil society organisations will adopt a non-confrontational approach to secure the necessary support from both state and non-state actors, invest in mobilising and empowering communities with the goal of fostering a transparent, pro-people, legitimate, and sustainable reconciliatory approach.