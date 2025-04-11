There’s mental health crisis but the adults are too busy to notice

While reading up on the mental health challenges in our schools, I found a commentary in this newspaper that was a little more than spooky. Apparently, according to the 2024 Uganda Demographic Health Survey, 272,271 Ugandan youth had reported suicide ideation. That number was jarring but unsurprising – given the situation in Uganda over the last couple of years.

Another group of academics had also done a study of student suicides titled, “Suicide Among Ugandan University Students: Evidence from Media Reports For 2010-2020” and found 23 confirmed cases. Based on lived experience, the assumption is that in all those cases, the surviving students received no trauma counselling services. As you start to deeper it gets even more disturbing. You notice that public discourse on mental health is divorced from the actual realities.

As it turns out, a lot of commentary often blames mental health challenges on a social media, a weak and flaky generation which lacks resilience, inability to deal with failure and Western influence. Whereas these factors exist, they are not central to the problem. Research shows that socioeconomic stressors, academic pressure, and romantic relationships are in fact the leading triggers in our case.

Because of all the other communicable and infectious diseases and governance problems that everyone is dealing with, little attention is paid to mental health challenges – until one is required to confront it through the lived-experience of a loved one.

Then, panic sets in. Pastors are added to WhatsApp groups, and mentors and life coaches are activated – to ostensibly deliver services they aren’t trained for. Even worse, the pervasive nature of our cultural and religious beliefs and poor diagnostic services have only made the problem worse. It is not in our culture to talk about our emotions.

We don’t let young people express themselves. When they are going through a rough mental experience, we tell them to pray it off.

Or ask them to toughen up. In schools, we ask our already overburdened, unqualified and ill-equipped teachers to double as psychiatrists and psychotherapists. We just call them senior man/woman and move on. Where support services exist, they are expensive and only accessible to the wealthy. In the end, we have a largely undiagnosed population that isn’t getting the support it needs.

There are emerging voices of especially young people, some of whom are even setting up initiatives to support interventions – in and out of schools. Beyond their passion and ingenuity, most of them are working with little to nothing. But we can do a lot more to support their efforts.

Our school system is exhausting because the demands exerted on the learners are far beyond their means. The kids barely have enough time to sleep or play, and millions can’t even afford a decent meal either.

Those three are the most crucial attributes for cognitive development. If we don’t take care of those basics, we might as well give up on the promise of a healthy and prosperous nation and citizenry. In the absence of policy prioritization that guarantees funding, we need to encourage initiatives that support peer learning. At Primary School Level – especially – invest in creative and play-based learning initiatives because they offer therapeutic value as well.

At Secondary School and University Level, push for group therapy ideas such as peer-to-peer fireside/roundtable conversations. At this stage, the cultivation and maintenance of relationships is the most important aspect of their lives. As the political season heats up, the economy will get even tighter for most.

There will be lots of young people trying to make sense of their lives and trying to find their place in the employment and entrepreneurship grinder. Even as we tell them to pray or toughen up, we must also work with them to create tested interventions. Either that or the worst.

Mr Benjamin Rukwengye is the founder and Chief Executive, Boundless Minds

@Rukwengye.



