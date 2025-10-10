Mental health is everyone’s business: From crisis to care

In today’s fast-paced world, mental health remains one of the most overlooked pillars of human wellbeing, especially in high-pressure workplaces.

Though I am not a public advocate in the traditional sense, my journey through demanding corporate environments has quietly shaped a deep commitment to mental wellness. Behind the scenes, I have witnessed how emotional strain builds, how resilience is tested and how recovery begins not with grand gestures, but with access, empathy, and awareness.

Across industries, whether in service roles, corporate operations, or high-risk environments, one truth remains constant that mental health matters. It is the silent foundation of productivity, safety, and human connection. Yet too often, it is overlooked until a crisis forces us to pay attention.

This year’s World Mental Health Day theme, “Access to Services: Mental Health in Catastrophes and Emergencies,” reminds us that support must extend beyond hospitals. It must be embedded in every workplace and community. Emergencies do not always come with flashing lights. Sometimes, they arrive quietly as burnout, anxiety, or depression.

Mental disorders like depression are more common than we think. They affect people from all walks of life and can be triggered by stress, isolation, trauma, or sudden change. Depression does not always look like sadness, it can manifest fatigue, irritability, withdrawal, or even physical pain.

Many suffer in silence, fearing stigma or judgment. I have seen how emotional strain builds in environments where pressure is constant and support is scarce.

Long hours, high expectations and limited resources can turn everyday stress into something far more serious. When disaster strikes whether it is a workplace accident, personal loss or national emergency mental health support must be ready for the response.

Recovery is possible. I have witnessed it in colleagues who found the courage to speak up, in teams that created safe spaces for dialogue and in organisations that invested in mental health awareness. Recovery does not happen overnight, but it begins with access with knowing that help exists and that seeking it is not weakness but strength.

My friend and I often joke that when we are stressed, one of us goes silent while the other talks at 1,000 words per minute. It is our way of checking in because we have learned to pay attention to each other’s personalities.

Mental maturity teaches you to listen beyond words, to notice shifts in behaviour, and to discern when someone is struggling even if they say, “I am fine.

“This kind of awareness does not just help in friendships it transforms workplaces. In every industry I have worked in, there is a shared understanding that without mental maturity, we are vulnerable to emotional breakdowns. Depression does not always hit like a storm it creeps in when signs are ignored, when stress is normalised and when people are expected to “just cope.”

“Mental health matters” is not just a slogan, it is a call to action. It means protecting your whole self-physical, spiritual, and emotional and encouraging others to do the same. We must normalise mental health conversations, train leaders to respond with empathy and build systems that treat mental health as a priority.

Mental health is not just a personal issue, it is a workplace issue, a national issue, a human issue. Let us move beyond awareness and into action. Let us build a culture were asking for help is seen as strength, not shame. Mental health is everyone’s business, and it is time we treated it that way.

Ms Patricia Connie Uwimbabazi is a mental health enthusiast, advocate