Mental Health: Why Ugandan men don’t talk but communicate in codes

In the fabric of Ugandan society, a peculiar phenomenon persists, men often communicate in codes rather than openly discussing their thoughts and feelings. This tendency, while deeply ingrained, stems from a complex interplay of cultural norms, societal expectations, and personal experiences. Yet, beneath the surface of these coded conversations lies a pressing issue: the silent struggle with mental health challenges among men.

A 2023 article titled, “The silent mental health crisis among men in Uganda,” authored by Doctors Hailu Tamiru Dhufera and AN Na, both Doctoral researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health conducted a study in Kabale district, concluding that Ugandan men are among the most burdened with mental health issues on the continent.

In many cultures, including Uganda, men are often socialized to embody traits of endurance, strength, and resilience. Expressing vulnerability or seeking help is frequently viewed as a sign of weakness or inadequacy.

As a result, men may resort to indirect communication methods or internalize their emotions, leading to a veil of silence that masks deeper issues. For instance, the Doctor Hailu and his colleague couldn’t help but notice a striking discrepancy: the absence of men at the mental health clinic contrasted with a significant number of male adults battling mental health disorders and alcoholism in the community.

This observation alone raises important questions about the prevailing lack of health-seeking behavior among men, their way of communicating all compounding in the neglected issue of the mental health crisis in males in Uganda, and, further, across Africa.

The reluctance to openly discuss mental health can have profound implications. Statistics have always revealed a concerning trend: a significant proportion of mental health patients in Uganda are male, particularly under the age of 45. This demographic group, burdened by societal expectations and economic pressures, may silently grapple with stress, anxiety, depression, and other mental health challenges.

The phenomenon of communicating in codes, whether through subtle gestures, humor, or indirect statements, reflects a coping mechanism shaped by cultural norms and personal experiences. These coded messages often convey underlying emotions and struggles that remain unspoken.

Understanding and deciphering these codes requires a nuanced approach—one that acknowledges the barriers men face in seeking help and encourages a shift towards open dialogue.

Breaking the silence surrounding men’s mental health is imperative. It begins with dismantling the stigma associated with seeking support and promoting mental wellness. Encouraging men to talk openly about their feelings, challenges, and mental health concerns is essential in fostering a supportive environment where they feel safe and validated.

Moreover, addressing the root causes of mental health disparities among men requires a multifaceted approach. This includes promoting education and awareness about mental health, integrating mental health services into primary healthcare systems, and engaging community leaders and influencers to advocate for change.

‘Hurting people hurt others,’ so goes the saying thus, to avoid as a society, we must recognize that true strength lies not in silence but in the courage to speak up and seek help when needed. Thus, by challenging outdated stereotypes and promoting a culture of openness and empathy both at workplaces and at home, we can empower Ugandan men to prioritize their mental well-being and access the support they deserve.

In unraveling the complexities of why Ugandan men communicate in codes, we uncover an emotional narrative of resilience and vulnerability. Let us continue the conversation, break the silence, and pave the way towards a healthier future for all.