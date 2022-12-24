Merry Christmas: Childhood tales and the deification of Jesus Christ

The moon was full; and so was the mood. The beautiful skyline had just recovered its graceful heavenly blue self from the marauding cumulo-nimbus clouds. The intermittent wave-after-wave of cloud offensives were after all acts in futility; for the moon had reappeared unscathed and beautiful to behold.

The Bakonzo, the proud curators of what they call the sanctity of the Rwenzori Mountains, call a full moon ekighoma (drum) because of its likeness to the round top of Africa’s primeval percussion instrument: the drum. And a full moon to the Bakonzo comes with depth in meaning: female fertility and the concept of the completeness of life.

This particular full-moon fell on the day preceding the Christmas of 1979; the first Christmas after military ruler Idi Amin’s government was overthrown. It was a time of hardship. However, I remember there was more game meat than beef. The Tanzanian military raided Queen Elizabeth National Park. The people said President Godfrey Binaisa had ordered that people should eat ko some game meat.

In Uganda, Christmas season is actually a holiday for all: Muslims, traditionalists and Christian alike. Minus the religious leaders’ banal entreaties to their congregants, Noel season is (has always been) also an opportunity (for all of us) to see off the year and welcome another.

Jesus, God and Man.

The story of Jesus has been told many times and there is now a universal concurrence that he is a figure of historical record; that is to say, he existed in flesh and walked the earth like Nelson Mandela or Sam Njuba.

We are not stupid to blasphemously compare Jesus Christ to Nelson and Sam; for we recognise that in addition to Jesus’ earthly historical record, he has been deified and made the centre of human salvation (from the earthly evils of humanity).

The human pursuit of knowledge beyond man’s immediate existential being has been impaired by the limitations of human socio-cultural anthropology. Here: God must have a face and a kingdom on whose throne he sits demanding feudal fealty from humanity. Can’t God just be…?

Yes, can’t God just be without humanity’s social characterisations like having children (or only begotten child), a kingdom etc?

And a God who ‘humainised’ himself and walked the earth is more awesome. That is why Jesus’ birth, which we celebrate on December 25, is significant. However, Christian scholarship tells us that it is the ‘incident’ at Calvary in which humanity owes its salvation through Jesus.

Humanity hides human limitations behind symbolism; that’s why we are reluctant (or refuse) to fix (or correct) Jesus’ real birthday. Because Christian ecclesial scholarship will explain (rationalise) it thus: ‘it is the fact and act of the birth that matters not the day and place of the birth’. Is it any wonder then that a president of a country known to me (and most of my readers) still claims he doesn’t know his date of birth?

This could be why even with its exacting demand for sharper exactness, Science’s tantalising revelations are also still limited to offer a round appreciation of human existence: immediate or eternal.

I am no scholar, nor do I pursue knowledge in order to challenge the gods (or God). But just imagine people writing over 2000 years after Mandela’s death (or lifetime). The religion of the day will be Mandelaism and scholarship will be debating the significance of the total eclipse of the Sun that preceded Mandela’s death.

The word Mandela will have acquired an adjective form to describe some social cultural characterisations. But forget and forgive my foray into scholarship stuff, shall we have a merry Christmas and a happy new year?

Mr Bisiika is the executive editor of the East African Flagpost.











