Merry Christmas especially to head teachers

Christmas songs are already playing, the feasts are cooking and the travellers are on the road, if not already causing inflation in upcountry cities and towns.

This year, I can think of at least two other places apart from Kampala where I would rather be, if only I could.

The year, though not perfect, has been bearable. At least places of worship will be open, though bars remain closed, concerts out of the question and enjoyment must be a little more muted than we would like. The elephant in the room at Christmas of course is the schools reopening and all the cost implications that have come with this pronouncement.

Incidentally, about a month ago, I was stopped by a female security guard who asked to borrow my newspaper to look for information on the proposed school reopening.

By then, it was not yet crystal clear when schools would reopen. The lady later explained in conversation that she had sent the children to the village and needed to determine if it was time for them to return to the city and plan for the start of school.

Many parents have been on tenterhooks for much of this year wondering what to do with the idle children at home but also trying to guess when and how schools will reopen.

The guessing game for the source of school fees is not going very well and is likely to leave some people pausing between mouthfuls over Christmas lunch.

However, they say that the way to eat an elephant is bit by bit.

As you buy your Christmas chicken, you may also discover that your child’s former school closed or was converted to a chicken farm and you have to look for a new one in the next 20 days or so. Good luck on trying to fit the growing children into school uniforms.

The last time schools reopened, the expenditure outside school dues was itself equivalent to paying school dues, including but not limited to complete sets of uniforms and a myriad of other unforeseen expenses.

After two years out of school, the schools have a nightmare challenge of communicating the new requirements, registering new students, putting in place the SOPs to comply with regulations of the Ministry of Health, securing loans to finance the reopening, revamping classrooms, figuring out how to handle psychosocial needs of learners, checking if they still have a full or sufficient staff of teachers and that they are vaccinated.

As we wish everyone a merry Christmas, spare a thought for the head teachers, school owners, teachers, parents and pupils, in no particular order.

If anyone needs a reason to curb impulsive spending, you can thank the Santa Claus in the Ministry of Education for giving us a reason for the season. Time to re-examine that Christmas shopping budget. Perhaps it can take a cut to go towards Back to School shopping.

As singer Azawi sang, this was meant to be our year, the year we breathe a sigh of relief, with much of the Covid-19 tension gone and hoping that we have seen the last of the lockdowns.

However, this was not to be.

Covid-19 effects are still with us but being as it is, we can still squeeze some fun out of it all.

For those who have not yet left town, safe travels and spend wisely.

For those who are remaining in town, keep safe, stay on the right side of the law and soak up the Christmas spirit as best as you can under the circumstances.

Happy Holidays!