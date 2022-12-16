Military diplomacy in Great Lakes and UPDF’s Operation Shujaa

On Wednesday, December 14, three helicopters are said to have flown over Kiburara. I received this message from my hospital bed in far off climes. Kiburara, being 25 kilometres from Uganda’s international border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, the deliverer of the message guessed the helicos (as the Congolese call choppers) may have had something to do with UPDF operations (in the Democratic Republic of Congo).

Then I was told about ADF rebels and their futile attempt to attack UPDF positions in Ntoroko District. Even in my weakest of health positions, I still retained the mental wherewithal to understand that copters going to Ntoroko would not go via Kiburara. So, what could be happening? Yet I have of recent been thinking about Operation Shujaa. What is happening? What is the status of the operation? To what extent will Operation Shujaa be blamed for triggering off M23 rebellion?

****************

“I spent the evening of Sunday November 28 2021 at the residence of a British Diplomat in suburban Kampala. The invite was for a barbeque; but I have been around long enough to know that even when eating, diplomats do diplomatic business.

At the residence, I was surprised to find diplomats from almost all European Union countries. We were only four locals (including Mr Philip Idro, the former ISO Director General). This particular diplomat and I got talking. One topic led to another until we reached the issue of Uganda-Rwanda relations. ‘What do you think President Museveni should do to allay Mr Kagame’s concerns,’ he asked? I responded: which concerns? Don’t you think Mr Museveni too have concerns that Mr Kagame should deal with,’ I responded with questions?

After a lengthy chat, the diplomat said: ‘I think the only way forward is for Mr Museveni to make an act of appeasement towards Kigali. Clearly, he is the more flexible of the two and any action to assure Kigali would be good for the Uganda-Rwanda relationship.’

Now, rumour reaching me in Kiburara is that on his recent visit to Kigali, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba was carrement (French: straightforward) told: remove Maj Gen Kandiho from the leadership of CMI and we start talking. And less than 100 hours later, Maj Gen Kandiho was assigned to another station. If I had his number, I would send him a message of congratulations on his new assignment. Removing one from dealing with Rwanda at that level can be such a relief.

By removing Maj Gen Kandiho from the leadership of CMI-, Mr Museveni may have carried an act of diplomatic appeasement towards Kigali. However, it should be remembered that the policy of appeasement has always been associated with weakness. Plus: most of the beneficiaries of such an act of appeasement tend to push their hand farther than it would be welcome.” I wrote this a long time ago; around the time Gen Kainerugaba was ‘chwezinising’ the relationship between Uganda and Rwanda.

When the UPDF was allowed on Congolese soil to conduct Operation Shujaa, Rwandan military authorities were rueful. They even said they too needed the leeway to pursue rebels fighting the Rwandan government.

**************

When Uganda announced the construction of some Congolese roads, Rwandans were curious. The roads would advantage Uganda in one way or the other to their disadvantage. An old friend from Kigali called them “Museveni’s ‘roads of constriction’ on Rwanda’s economy. You can be sure those roads will never be constructed. Rwanda will never allow to be subjected to such psychological torture by anybody,” he assured me.

Now, it had to be a military-led diplomacy to resolve those issues. But will ‘Museveni’s Congolese roads’ be built?

Mr Bisiika is the executive editor of the East African Flagpost. [email protected]