Mindset is a major bottleneck to BTVET

Jane Ekapu Nakyanzi

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

Despite the challenges, a number of vulnerable people who accessed vocational education and training attained personal success.

In the eighth Annual Report on the State of Equal Opportunities in Uganda (FY 2020/2021) released recently by the Equal Opportunities Commission, 87.9 per cent of the respondents confirmed availability of a Business Technical Vocational Education Training (BTVET) institution within their district.

