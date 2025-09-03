Misinformation about vaccines hurts us all

Globally, vaccines have transformed the course of human history. Through collective effort, smallpox was eradicated, a disease that once claimed millions of lives. Today, the world is on a countdown to eliminate polio, a crippling disease that left generations of children with permanent disability.

In Uganda, we no longer see the widespread paralysis and lameness that polio caused in the past. This progress is a direct result of sustained vaccination campaigns, international cooperation, and the trust communities place in immunisation programmes.

Immunisation remains one of Uganda’s greatest public health success stories in improving child health and survival. In 1969, the life expectancy was 46 years. However, today, according to the recent census (UBOS 2022), life expectancy has increased to 68 years.

This is largely attributed to vaccination among other factors. Not long ago, our hospital wards were full of children suffering from measles, polio, pneumonia, and severe diarrhoea. Many families lost loved ones, and survivors often carried lifelong complications.

As a result, the families also experienced loss of income as they had to take time off to care for their sick children. But today, thanks to vaccination, those wards have since been closed.

Our greatest threat now is not disease, but misinformation. Misinformation is increasing partly because social media amplifies sensational and emotional content more than scientific facts. On social media and in conversations, false claims such as the myth that vaccines cause autism continue to circulate.

This misconception began with a 1998 study by Andrew Wakefield, which claimed a link between the MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella) vaccine and autism. This study was later retracted due to serious methodological flaws, ethical violations, and lack of scientific rigour. Wakefield lost his medical licence, but the myth persisted.

Let me reassure Ugandans: there is no scientific evidence linking vaccines to autism. Autism is primarily influenced by genetic and environmental factors, not vaccination. This claim has been studied and disproved many times. I want to reiterate that vaccines are safe, and their benefits far outweigh the small risks.

Like any medicine, vaccines may cause mild side effects such as slight fever, pain at the injection site, or tiredness that resolve within a day or two. Side effects following immunisation are generally expected and normal responses that indicate the body is building protection. These effects are temporary and far less dangerous than the diseases vaccines prevent.

When vaccination rates drop, diseases quickly return. We have seen this with measles outbreaks in areas where coverage fell. This is not limited to developing countries like Uganda but also the developed nations like USA, France and Italy. It is natural for parents to ask questions.

Asking questions is good and welcome. What is dangerous is spreading fear without scientific evidence. Vaccines are among the most carefully tested and monitored medical tools in the world. Uganda’s programme is guided by science, backed by global and local research, regulated by the National Drug Authority, and supported by technical partners such as World Health Organisation, CDC and Unicef.

One of the greatest gifts we can give our children is protection from preventable diseases. Ensure your child receives all vaccines in the routine immunisation schedule and on time. Every child must be vaccinated at least nine times before their second birthday.

The writer, Dr Jane Ruth Acheng, is Uganda's minister of health.