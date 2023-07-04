Mobile money business people should up their game

In 2012, while working for a private security firm in Kampala, I was woken up by an early morning call from our supervisor that one of the clients in Masaka Town was attacked the previous night and robbed. The money taken was only that which was in the hands of a pump attendant at the fuel sta-tion.

This client had a chain of petrol stations across the country. However, he had put a small underground safe for staff to keep money, especially evening collections. None of the pump attendants was al-lowed to carry more than Shs200,000 at a time. This practice saved the station money that night.

Fuel stations are vulnerable and susceptible to being attacked by robbers because of the nature of the business which includes the presence of cash at all times. Therefore, this client engaged us to carry out a security audit and advise the best way to water down this risk. I did carry out this audit and submit-ted the findings. Luckily enough, my recommendations were taken up and implemented in-house un-derground small safes. Safes are easy and cheap to construct and maintain.

Mobile money business is facilitated by cash transactions. With agency banking in place and operated by mostly mobile money owners, the risk of being attacked by robbers has since increased. The rob-bers are ready and they will endeavour to attack because they know this is a sure deal.

Multiple aggravated robberies have been reported with both death and injuries of mobile money op-erators. Agency banking and mobile money business is lucrative and does not require any form of high education or capital investment. Because of these two advantages, a number of people have since taken on these businesses. Agency banking and mobile money business require some huge amounts of cash since both deposits and withdraws are cash-facilitated transactions.

MTN has a transaction limit of Shs20m in a day. For business owners to make meaningful profits, they must have many transactions in a day. The more the transactions the higher the commission and hence the profitability at the end of the month. This requirement means that a Mobile Money opera-tor has to be with huge amounts of cash both at hand and in the bank. The cash at hand aids in with-drawing transactions while money in the bank- that is termed as float assists with cash deposits.

The description above means that cash money is a necessity for mobile money and agent banking business. This literally means that the higher the amount one has in his/her agency banking/mobile money business the higher the risk/threat of being robbed.

Steps that can be taken to reduce this risk/threat.

1. Bank cash by 5pm.

It’s advisable that by 5pm, three-quarters of the cash at hand should be deposited in the bank. This is to reduce the exposure of the existing cash at hand. Most businesses practice this routine. If the cash at hand is Shs100m, then Shs70m should be banked by 5pm. The remaining Shs30m will take care of the remaining customers. The argument here by mobile money dealers is that most customers come in the evening. This may be a fact but it doesn’t take away the risk of being robbed and killed.

2. Have an internal safe.

It’s important to have an in-house safe that is domiciled within the premises. This safe can be a heavy-duty safe which is placed within the premises or it can be a small underground safe. The small under-ground safe is safer than the physical mobile safe that is placed within the premises. The underground safe is hard to reach and it takes time for the would-be robbers to reach the money. What saved the money of the fuel station of Masaka during the 2012 attack was that the money was being kept in the underground safe. The robbers who had initially connived with the private security guard tried to open the underground safe unsuccessfully.

3. Install panic buttons.

Installation of panic buttons can quicken emergency response teams. These panic buttons can be re-mote or physically installed within the premises. The remote ones can be kept either in the pockets of MM agents, or security guards. When attacked, the agent will swiftly but discretely place it and the emergency rescue teams-ERT will respond immediately. These gadgets are normally linked to Police stations or private security control rooms. The best-recommended response time by ERT is between five minutes to 10 minutes.

4. Install intruder alarms.

Intruder alarms assist when the facility is attacked at night with no presence of staff. This system will sound very noisy alarms and in most cases, the robbers/thieves run away. This system communicates with the control room of the security firm to compel ERT to come and check the premises. Intruder alarms magnetic contacts are normally installed on doors, windows, ventilators, and safe doors. Before the last staff exits the premises, he/she arms the building/office/shop.

5. Hire private security guards.

A business without a safety and security guarantee is a bad business. Anytime it will diminish. It may not be armed security personnel, but even unarmed security guards can be an asset in securing your business. Apart from robberies, businesses face other threats like fire, floods, accidents, and thefts. Security guards are important in averting these threats/risks or even fighting them.

6. Use bullion vans and train staff

The cost of transporting money from Luzira, Nansana, Kyengera, Najjera, Mukono to any bank within the Kampala metropolitan area is around Shs160,000. This is affordable for any serious business owner. Imagine losing Shs72m because you don’t want to part with Shs160,000! I know some businesspersons do not know that using bullion vans is as cheap as that. Safety and security awareness for critical staff like mobile money/ agent banking personnel is vital, especially on how to secure their lives.

The Luzira man would have survived if he did not attempt to go back and lock his premises. The fundamental call in such circumstances as robberies is to save life first. However, because of a lack of safety and security awareness and training, people lose their lives in an attempt to save money or any other property. Life should be first then valuables next. With life, you can replace what has been stolen, lost, or damaged.

7. Balance when the doors and windows are closed.

While balancing the day’s collections, it is important that entry and exits to the premises are firmly closed from the inside. This gives robbers a second thought to either attack or leave. As long as accessibility is slowed down, the ability to commit a full-scale attack is halfway mitigated.

Mobile money and agent banking business owners, up the game, the bad boys who are chilling in ghettos, are already planning on how to share your sweat. The earlier you walk an extra mile ahead of them the better or else you will share both the capital and the profits.