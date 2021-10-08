Modernisation of taxation vital for development

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Uganda’s Vision 2040 aims at transforming the country from a predominantly peasant and low-income status to a modern and prosperous one.

It looks at strengthening the building blocks of the economy and appropriately utilising the opportunities around the country.

In order to achieve the various Vision projections, a number of policy reforms ought to be implemented.

One priority area is the public sector management. In this regard, several government agencies have undertaken reforms to overcome bottlenecks that have constrained socio-economic development.

Given that the financing of the Vision 2024 was set to be by government, the mobilisation of adequate financial resources is key in the implementation of the development agenda.

Prior to conceptualizing of the Vision, the overall reform programme for the tax administration revolved around improving taxpayer compliance and reducing the cost of compliance.

These were seen to be influenced by the quality of client experience and the efficiency of tax administration. A number of reforms had been implemented at the close of the century to improve tax administration notably: transferring the collection of revenue from the tax authority to the commercial banks in 1992 to improve accountability of revenues collected; the introduction of the tax identification number in 1993, to improve the management of the tax register; and the introduction of VAT in 1996 to remove the cascading effect of the then sales tax and bring simplicity and transparency in tax application.

Although the progress of a nation relies on the growth of its domestic taxes, by 2003/2004, the taxes were still under performing compared to the international taxes, by contributing 5.89 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) while customs contributed 6.16 percent.

In 2004/2005, further reforms were undertaken leading to the restructuring of Uganda Revenue Authority. The Domestic Taxes department was created along functional lines and divided further into service and compliance functions to promote voluntary compliance and appropriately manage non-compliance.

By 2007/2008 the domestic taxes contribution had risen to 6.63 percent of GDP and the customs contribution was 6.96 per cent. However, there was plenty of room for improvement and therefore the development agenda provided the much-needed push to boost this performance by addressing some of the gaps.

Against this background the Integrated Tax Administration System, also known as eTAX was implemented. The tax register immediately shot up, internal capacity was built, and the cost of tax administration reduced.

As a result, the domestic taxes contribution rose from 6.6 percent to 7.8 per cent, a remarkable improvement at the time. In 2013/2014, to further simplify URA business processes the integrated solution for tax administration was born. Its prime goal was to transform the tax administration business culture and promote voluntary compliance.

Notwithstanding the numerous challenges tax administration has met over the years, the various positive outcomes that include the consistent growth in the revenue collected particularly in the last 10 years where it has averaged 14.33 percent annually provide a good platform for the tax administration to tackle the remaining challenges .

These include a narrow tax register that is composed of a few taxpayers shouldering the burden of others, a large informal sector that contributes to GDP and not captured for tax purposes and an extensive tax exemption framework that cushions a high percentage of GDP from tax.

It should be noted that while the role of expanding the tax register squarely lies with the administration, the incentivising of the formal sector and proper regulation of the tax exemption is undoubtedly the job of the policy maker.

Patrick Mukiibi is a tax & management consultant