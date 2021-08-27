Money personality builds or destroys wealth accumulation

By Guest Writer More by this Author

We deal and think about money differently and this impacts our decisions. Knowing your money personality will help you understand how to get your money work for you.

Like we all have personality traits, the way we behave towards money has a lot to do with our money personalities. You are a kind of person who never seems to spend money, or even save it, are very enthusiastic about investing or you leave the investing for others to do, this is your money personality at work.

The saver, is great at putting money away, they pride in saving, are organised, responsible and trustworthy.

They have a genuine rush to save, hardly get into debt, are great bargainers and will scour the internet to get great deals.

Cutting back and sacrificing is their method of building wealth. They are obsessed, talk and worry about money.

They are joy stealers and overly focused on financial goals. Spenders, don’t care how much or who they spend their money on, are carefree with their money, they are not necessarily rich but love to spend, they easily get into debt, are focused on enjoying life at all costs.

They live in the moment, love to buy things for other people, get joy out of giving gifts to others, and usually get a thrill from a purchase. They are impractical and impulsive, non-communicative, filled with regret and budget breakers.

The flyers or avoiders, don’t think much about money, they have no emotional response to money, they don’t want to pay attention at all. They are content with life and are more focused on relationships, they will put relationships above money, they are happy if someone took care of their money, not motivated by money, they are reactionary when things get out of hand because money is a necessity of life, they lack planning skills and make decisions based on fear. They are disorganised and unresponsive.

Risk takers, are conceptual thinkers, aren’t worried about details rather it’s a business or investment opportunity, it’s a deal, that’s their tag line, they move fast, they get excited about new ideas even if it costs them everything, they trust their intuition.

If a deal doesn’t feel right they won’t do it, they are not afraid to make decisions. They are usually vulnerable and victims of con men. They are easily resented, impatient and are insensitive.

The security seeker, likes to know their money matters are settled and safe. They are all about low-risk investments, quality purchases, and a secure retirement. They are investigators, trustworthy and all about security. They are willing to sacrifice their joy of today for a better tomorrow.

They won’t spend money until they know they have put away a little for retirement, and any other investments they’ve set up to make sure the future is taken care of. They are overly negative, nervous about financial risk, often say “no” to every idea that comes along and are research ruts.

The giver enjoys helping others and being charitable. The amasser wants to do everything at once, make money, save, invest and give it away. They have a strong desire to produce value which leads to wealth.

What is your money personality? Understanding your money personality will bring clarity and help you strategise by using your money personality strengths better and balance your money personality weaknesses for positive impact in your financial freedom journey.

Dr Jeanpo Olowo is an Advisor/Consultant at Financial & Business Operations. [email protected]