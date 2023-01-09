Monitor poll results are out but...

The Daily Monitor conducted a poll on its Twitter handle between December 30, 2022 and January 1, 2023. Mind you, this is Uganda’s leading independent and most influential publication. The poll asked tweeps to select one of the three arms of government, which they thought had lived to their expectations in 2022. There was also a fourth option of “none”.

The Executive received 4 percent, the Judiciary got 3 percent, and Parliament, which should be the people’s voice, received the lowest score of 2 percent. As you can see, just a shy 9 percent of those who represented us in this poll have faith in our government.

Is it still surprising that 91 percent of the 12,204 Twitter users, who took part in this online poll, said none of the three arms of government lived up to their expectations in the past year? Human rights violations continue to go unpunished, yet the majority Ugandans are struggling to survive.

You can be sure that the Opposition and independent thinkers were overjoyed to learn of this revelation when the final results were released. They saw it as confirmation of their advocacy, which calls for a vote of no confidence in the current government. Lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde retweeted the poll results as “free and fair”.

However, the government and its diehards have already rejected the same results. Mr Eric Dominic Bukenya, the press secretary to Speaker Anita Among, quickly replied to the final poll results thus: “A handful of tweeps can’t be representative of the entire country.”

And Mr Emmanuel Byamugisha, who identifies himself on the bird app as a supporter of the ruling National Resistance Movement, didn’t differ from Mr Bukenya. He said: “A poll that captures a few views of the elites, and ignores millions of views of the wananchi is just a parody.”

But this isn’t surprising given the fact that it’s the “enemy paper” that conducted this poll. If it’s true that these were views of a few elites as claimed, are they not part of Ugandan society? Do they not pay taxes? Can we say they never use the same narrow and bumpy roads we use? Did the government set up courts for only elites to be this biased? Are they consuming news from different media houses away from what the rest of us are consuming? Where do they go when they fall sick? Are the elites also not affected by the unstable fuel and food prices?

To the contrary, it’s some of the so-called elites who avoid such public engagements because of the temporary comfort they have. Most of them don’t think beyond the comfort of their rented three-bedroomed house, a near seven-figure monthly pay, some sort of health insurance from their employers and a car they drive on credit. So to say that this poll was never a reflection of the majority Ugandans is choosing the simplistic way of reasoning to cover up the reality.

While it is all too common that our politicians don’t care about us, they actually do care what we think, but only at election time. When they eventually win an election, they begin to ignore us, just as they are doing now after this publication’s poll.

If they didn’t care, they would not conduct opinion polls to gauge public support before the general election. Opinion polls also help them identify key issues driving the campaigns. They are also a standard in strong democracies such as the United States and are the hallmark of a free society.

Therefore, polls such as this one are useful beyond elections, only if our leaders cared enough to pay attention, all the time. They determine the approval rating that indicates how well or poorly the public reacts to the status quo.

But like one tweep asked: “So what will this result be used for after knowing the opinion of Ugandans?” Another tweep responded: “Whatever their performance, there [are] no expectations anyway!”

Except with political will and divine intervention, our leaders do not see the need for serious soul-searching on this poll for as long as their bread is still buttered. As night follows day, we shall continue lamenting about our poor service delivery. Why? Because, as of now, such a poll is meaningless to them.