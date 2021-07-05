More constitutional amendments key  for easy transition

By Guest Writer More by this Author

It is commonplace for people to underrate tough tasks they are not directly involved in. We see sports spectators when players miss seemingly ‘already bagged scores’, they scorn them, but which sober player goes on a pitch to miss winning or redemptive scores? “Uneasy,” as William Shakespeare noted, “lies the head that wears a crown.”

Many people think being president and relinquishing power thereof is easy. Wrong. One needs to be in that hot-seat to taste its heat.

Former Security minister Elly Tumwine’s cursory plan to advise his erstwhile boss and Bush War colleague, on ‘smooth transition’, has sparked mixed reactions: some people demonising him while others applauding his boldness.



Is smooth transition feasible? Zambia’s fallen founding father, Kenneth Kaunda, freely handed power to Fredrick Chiluba in 1991; with our neighbours: Tanzania; and Kenya, such is no strange phenomenon. Yet we know also that in other African countries and beyond, such talk may smell fouler than rotten eggs. Why? Countries have unique histories, needs—and destinies. Often, citizens, perhaps oblivious of this reality—or simply ignoring it, indulge in vane comparisionism between their countries and others. This is where confusion springs from. Sadly, our respective countries’ and international laws exacerbate it.

Constitutional—and subsidiary legislation provisions, should never be considered in isolation. For instance, regarding Uganda’s presidency, in 2005 and 2017 we had two contentious constitutional amendments: removing presidential term limits—Article 105 [reinstated in 2017]; and regarding Presidential Age limit—Article 102(b) respectively.

These were interpreted as intended to hand President Museveni, ‘life presidency’. Conversely, Gen Museveni continually and demonstrably justifies his longevity in Power as sanctioned by Ugandans appreciative of his transformative leadership—reasoning the Opposition, however, rejects.

Majority forget, however, that even if Mr Museveni possibly wished to relinquish power soonest, humanely speaking, he would first think twice about the looming repercussions of such a decision.

Remember that he got power through war and as a revolutionary, he exercises discretionary powers, detestable by some citizens.

Therefore, for him to freely relinquish power, further amendments to some constitutional provisions which indirectly or otherwise work to forbid his discretionary and pragmatic exercise of executive authority, especially regarding state security and defence, may be inevitable.

For instance, whereas Article 98(4) of our Constitution provides that, “While holding office, the President shall not be liable to proceedings in any court”, the subsequent Article 98(5) immediately quashes that immunity when it provides that, “Civil or criminal proceedings may be instituted against a person after ceasing to be president,...”

Forget not any other “omissions and commissions” that may further accrue from vicarious responsibility for any errors by officials such past president delegated [Article 99(4)(5)] prior to ceasing power.

Advertisement

Many world examples abound that with imminent local and international prosecution threats, or with already registered charges with ICC by power competitors, no sane leader would voluntarily assume the title, ‘past president’ to suffer humiliating prosecution. It would be worthwhile that consultations be widely conducted and win-win negotiations reached between power contenders on behalf of ilk-citizens and the president to effectively secure the desired transition.

Patrick Katagata Jr, former MP Aspirant, Buhweju County. patkatagata@gmail.com