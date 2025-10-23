Mortgage Refinance Institutions Bill 2025: BoU Must drop the “illusions”

On September 4, 2025, the Parliament of Uganda passed the Mortgage Refinance Institutions Bill 2025. This significant legislation, which is now awaiting presidential assent, will fundamentally transform lending by banks and Saccos. Without doubt, the President will assent to it without delay or obstacles. In my relatively brief yet impactful career within the finance sector, I consider this passage the most significant financial legislation enacted since 2009. Mortgage origination for Ugandans is about to change due to the standardisation that will be required by the yet to be established Uganda Mortgage Refinance Company (UMRC) to enable a secondary mortgage market.

For long, many professionals were wondering as to why it has taken so long to introduce meaningful legislation addressing mortgage refinancing. Not so long ago, the World Bank conducted comprehensive feasibility studies on mortgage refinancing frameworks, concluding in 2019, just prior to the sweeping disruptions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. On this continent, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), an arm of the World Bank, is a major player in mortgage refinancing, to the point of being major a shareholder in mortgage refinancing companies.

On the eve of the release of the ABSA financial markets report this year, I listened to the governor of the Bank of Uganda assert that the passing of this law would enable the issuance of “mortgage-backed securities.” I found this statement to be somewhat premature, underscoring the challenge of enacting such laws without undergoing rigorous essential formal processes, such as Regulatory Impact Assessments and approved cabinet principles. First, in small mortgage markets like Uganda's, “securitisation” is not currently feasible.

Furthermore, the Ugandan mortgage market lacks familiarity with critical financial terms such as the "Weighted Average Life (WAL) of mortgage," which indicates the period during which investors’ funds will be tied up in mortgages, and frequency with which investors’ money is recoverable though principle or interest repayments.

Consequently, it will take about 17 to 20 years for the Ugandan market to gather the necessary information and readiness to securitise mortgages effectively and introduce mortgage securities into the capital markets space. Several critical questions regarding the Mortgage Refinance Institutions Bill 2025 remain unanswered and require urgent attention. First, how many mortgages have Ugandan banks originated to date, and how will the proposed secondary market framework established by the mortgage refinance company increase this number? What are the targets?

Additionally, how much will the “spread” between interest rates in the government bond market and those for mortgages diminish as a result of the Bill’s proposed secondary market arrangement? Moreover, what will be the process for achieving legal standardisation of mortgage origination documents to support this secondary market framework for refinancing purposes, and how long will this standardisation take? Addressing these questions was imperative during the preliminary stages of the Bill’s passage. I fear we might be sliding into a mortgage refinancing trial and error exercise.

In everything being implemented to operationalise this law, it is crucial for the people at Bank of Uganda to recognise that the mortgage refinancing Bill serves as a demand-side intervention aimed at enabling individuals who would not otherwise qualify for mortgages to obtain them. This legislation is intended to enhance accessibility to homeownership, particularly for first-time buyers of an acceptable income.

However, the government must also address the supply side of the housing market. It's essential to evaluate the availability, affordability, and quality of housing units to create a balanced mortgage refinancing ecosystem. An analysis of construction costs, and the overall housing supply is necessary to ensure that the homes offered are reasonably priced and accessible.



