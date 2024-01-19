Mount Kiteezi: KCCA may want to ‘eavesdrop’ mzee

The Christmas tide of 2023 became a working holiday for Mzee BSN. This was courtesy of a surprise city twinning programme between his devolved home city and a green-going city in Asia.

On return from his wedding break, his son based in the Asian country working for an international agency, narrated to his friends the strange status of waste management in his native city.

A fringe conurbation of old fishing villages, labour camps and trading centres, the city is yet to shake off vestiges of its origins, despite the evolution into a mega industrial hub of the region.

With videos accompanying his tale of frustration, Mzee’s son Topmark (Toppie to his buddies) attracted the attention of his professional club members and they sought a twinning programme between the two cities: Asian and African.

One unique thing about this twinning programme (unlike Afro-American or Afro-European ones that involve a ‘donor-beneficiary’ relationship) is reciprocity and symbiosis.

The leadership of the Asian city offered to share their technical expertise in going-green with the Mzee’s city. In return, they will have exclusive rights to buying the products of the technical cooperation programme.

With the exploratory study entrusted to Mzee’s consultancy firm, we had to disrupt our Christmas tide visit and join his research team on the preliminary rapid assessment survey of the city’s waste management systems.

Our findings revealed that the city generates an average of 1,400 tonnes of mixed waste per day, with 850 tonnes being non-organic while 550 tonnes is organic.

The twinning programme will entail the Asian city supplying the African city with cottage level machinery that converts solid organic waste into organic fertiliser.

Though called cottage by the Asian city standards, these are no small factories, since each two-component unit can digest 30 tonnes of domestic waste per day.

The processing is automated and entails feeding the waste from the delivery truck on a conveyor system, disinfecting the waste, separating organic matter from non-organic matter and crushing of the two raw materials separately.

It requires only three people to manage it.

The non-organic powder (metal, wood, plastic) is raw material for tarmacking rural roads, mixed with a binder and stone aggregates.

Since the organic waste is raw material for organic fertiliser, it undergoes additional stages including fermentation, and finally comes out as pure dry and wet powder fertiliser.

This is stored in holding tanks from which it is fed into the packaging system.

The packaging system is also automated to pack the fertiliser into packs of 10kg, 20kg and 50 kg. It needs only two people to operate.

Casual labour comes in to stack the packed fertiliser into the finished goods stores, from where deliveries to customers are made as sales orders come in. The biggest customer for Mji Safi Industries (the waste recycling company of the twinning programme), is Vaal Leaves.

Vaal Leaves produces organic leafy and fruit vegetables for exclusive exportation to the Asian city, to meet the demand of its sizable vegan population.

The system here is semi-automated, thus employs a good number of people from production to harvesting and packaging and shipping to the airport.

Mzee’s projections are an average of eight tonnes of mixed fresh vegetables per week. Besides inhouse production, future plans will loop in the neighbourhood through supervised outgrower contracts.

As KCCA opens 2024 with the Mount Kiteezi story, the leadership at City Hall may want to eavesdrop Mzee on the day he unveils the Mji Saafi-Vaal Leaves Plan-to-Win 2024/26. The Shs190 billion that KCCA wants for another land fill translates into $50m at current rates.

From the profit and loss projections of Mji Safi-Vaal Leaves three-year investment plan, the two components of the processing stage and packaging stage would cost $429,000.

With tax exemption on industrial machinery, Kiteezi II budget would buy 115 waste-to-fertiliser and road tar manufacturing machines.

Kampala churns out 2,500 tonnes of waste daily. The 115 factories will need to import close to 1,000 tonnes of garbage for optimal production of 3,500 tonnes per day.