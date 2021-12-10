Moving “intersectionality” away from the buzzword culture.

In continuing to fight against all forms of oppression, women’s and girls’ liberation, women’s rights movement and feminists have since embraced intersectionality as a lens through which we examine multiple existing vulnerabilities and how those vulnerabilities predispose us to different forms of privileges and oppressions.

As a society, and more so as a country, we are made of up so many differences from ethnicity, gender, sex, ability, religion, class and so many other socially constructed identities, known and those we are still learning and exploring. This means that we are living at the intersections of overlapping systems of privileges and oppression and depending on where your identity has placed you, you experience life differently. The idea that what makes Uganda the country that it is simply the power in its diversity. But underneath that notion, are countless lives affected by systems that are not responsive to this diversity from health care, to judicial systems, education, and places of employment.

We do not fully appreciate how people in all their diversities experience life. For-example, a rural uneducated woman living with a physical disability will find it hard to access services and spaces because as a country our infrastructure is not alive to accessibility needs of differently able-bodied people. The lack of accessibility hinders her from accessing health services because the physical infrastructures are not built to accommodate her needs. And even if the physical barrier is overcome by having an assistant, there is still a myriad of other barriers like communication barriers since health care providers are not trained in sign language interpretation and the available reading materials are not accessible for persons with visual impairments and other disabilities. This already creates multiple vulnerabilities from her inability to find a functioning health care center in rural Uganda, and the fact that she is denied access to vital information.

This is just but a highlight of one of so many structural issues that affect us and cause people in their diversity to experience privilege and oppression differently. Intersectionality seeks to interrogate those differences and examine the systemic barriers for people who have been structurally excluded in society and how intersectional interventions can be made possible. It also provides us an opportunity to critically look into our lives and examine how our proximity to what identity society deems “valuable” places us at different positions of privilege and power.

It is important that as we continue to advance justice for women and girls in all their diversity, we do so through an intersectional feminist approach by examining our privileges and how their manifestations place others in a disadvantageous position. We must reconcile the fact that at every privilege enjoyed, is an oppression caused but it should not be like that. We must take the responsibility to shift this narrative in order to make systems work for everyone.

We also must move intersectionality beyond just representation and inclusion. Representation and inclusion are but just a component of intersectionality. Representation simply requires that persons in their diversities are represented on various forums but this is not the answer to structural problems. It is not enough to include people in spaces without responding to structural issues that have kept them out of these spaces in the first place. Inclusion without structural change is not enough, there must be a commitment from the government to put in place mechanisms that will respond to people’s unique needs and put an end to all forms of stigma and violations based on any identity whatsoever.

Through programmes like the Make Way Programme, a Dutch funded sexual reproductive health and rights (SRHR) programme, we are able to understand that women and youth in all their diversities access SRHR services differently due to structural issues that are deeply steeped in an ableist, patriarchal and homophobic society. In order for everyone to enjoy their SRHR, we must then ensure that these systemic barriers are uprooted and the system is made responsive to everyone’s needs.

The programme envisions that everybody including those who are most minoritized should be able to realize their sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) because SRHR are human rights that allow people to make informed decisions about relationships, their bodies, family planning, sexuality, and wellbeing.

For everyone to enjoy their SRHR fully, change is needed at various levels. Through holding duty bearers accountable, women and young people in all their diversity are able to collectively demand for better accessibility to sexual reproductive health systems, hold the duty bearers accountable to formulate policies that support their accessibility at all levels. A feminist intersectional approach also recognizes that policies and laws do not work in a vacuum, we therefore have to advocate against other contributors to this marginalization, like societal norms that have been shaped by discriminatory conditioning and a culture of violence towards people with identities outside the current socially constructed.

Mugabekazi Gloria is a feminist writer and SRHR Advocate working with Akina Mama wa Afrika (AMwA)