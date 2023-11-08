MPs monitoring the 2022/23 budget is timely

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Thomas Tayebwa, recently adjourned Parliament for a two-week recess and tasked Members of Parliament (MPs) with the vital responsibility of overseeing the execution of the 2022/23 Financial Year budget.

Unlike the conventional recess periods where MPs typically return to their respective constituencies, this time they were instructed to carry out this crucial task within their sectoral committees.

This innovative approach to budget monitoring represents a welcome departure from the traditional method of merely waiting for postmortem reports.

Firstly, it coincides with Parliament’s impending deliberations on the budget for the 2024/25 fiscal year. This synchronicity allows MPs to engage in budget debates with a well-informed perspective.

Secondly, in January 2024, Parliament will receive the Auditor General’s report for the 2022/23 financial year, which will form the basis for yet another important discussion.

To engage in a meaningful debate regarding the Auditor General’s report, it is imperative for MPs to have conducted on-site assessments. This hands-on approach enables them to compare their observations and, as a result, formulate well-informed resolutions.

It is worth noting that oversight constitutes one of the fundamental responsibilities of Parliament.

The most effective way to fulfill this duty is to be present on the ground where budget implementation unfolds, ensuring that MPs acquire firsthand information instead of relying solely on written reports.

Parliament plays a pivotal role in allocating significant financial resources for service delivery.

Regrettably, these allocations do not always translate into intended outcomes for various reasons like bureaucracy, procurement-related delays, corruption to mention but a few.

This, in turn, compels MPs to approve additional budgets, often without a clear justification.

To illustrate this, in the 2022/23 financial year, the government allocated over Shs300 million to Kamwenge District Local Government for the construction of staff houses and a pit-latrine at Rukunyu Hospital.

However, due to a presidential directive to allocate health sector projects to the UPDF engineering brigade, these funds have remained dormant in accounts, well after the end of the fiscal year.

This case is just one of many, prompting concerns about how many other health sector projects are similarly stalled, waiting for the UPDF to initiate the work. Prolonged delays in utilising allocated funds can lead to inflation affecting project budgets, potentially resulting in unfinished work or substandard work.

In 2021, reports revealed that the government had a substantial sum of Shs17 trillion in undisbursed loans, idling in accounts.

These loans, secured and granted by lenders, remained unutilised for their intended purposes due to various bureaucratic hurdles, legal disputes, and procurement-related delays.

Consequently, the government incurred commitment fees on these unused funds. As per the Auditor General’s report for the 2021/22 financial year, the Ugandan government spent Shs359 billion in commitment fees related to unused loans.

In the 2021/22 financial year alone, a total of Shs79 billion in commitment fees were expended.

Hence, it becomes evident that if MPs conduct on-the-ground assessments to monitor the implementation of the 2022/23 budget, they will have a unique opportunity to identify and address issues that hinder the effective execution of government programmes.