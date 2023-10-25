MPs should be above reckless talk

In the interest of the institution of Parliament, I am compelled to clarify on statements attributed to the Member of Parliament for Bubulo East, Hon John Musila, on the alleged Shs2 million paid to Legislators for attending each plenary sitting.

This is a complicated task because, ordinarily, my work on behalf of the Parliamentary Commission and the Clerk to Parliament is to defend MPs and the institution, and promote the good image and understanding of the Legislature.

On this occasion, it is a Member of Parliament that I have to ‘put to order’ for making entirely untruthful utterances which have had the effect of complicating politics for his colleagues – with constituents assuming more financial liquidity on the MPs’ part, whereas not.

First, I have to make it clear that no payment is made to any MP for attendance of plenary. The only sitting allowances to which MPs are entitled – is Shs50,000 for the attendance of Committee sittings which is subjected to a 40 per cent tax – bringing it to Shs30,000 net, only payable upon verification of attendance by the Clerk to Parliament.

It is the Hon Musila’s duty to publish his pay-slip to point to the alleged Shs2 million paid to him for attendance of each plenary as he claimed, so that the country can know who actually is telling the truth.

In Parliament, the welfare of the Members of Parliament is the responsibility of the Parliamentary Commission whose membership, among others, include Speaker Anita Among - Chairperson, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa – Vice Chairperson and the Clerk to Parliament as Secretary.

It is the above trio that can speak with authority on the welfare of Members and Staff, or the official Spokesperson of Parliament, who happens to be myself as Director Communication and Public Affairs.

Whereas any other Member of Parliament has the liberty to address the media on any matter of interest, it is critical for the lines and boundaries to be respected.

A Member of Parliament or Staff cannot, without authorization, speak on matters that are not vested in them, because that is how an institution works – that we have to submit to the collective and accept to be bound by that – not to conceal the truth, but to have institutions work well and protected so that we do not have to get to this rather ugly situation where we are duty-bound to correct what our superior has wrongly stated to the press.

I believe it is his duty, being a Member of Parliament, to do the right thing and apologise to his colleagues in the absence of any evidence that supports his misrepresentations.

Finally, the emolument of Members of Parliament is one subject which usually elicits a lot of public debate in Uganda, sometime for the right, but most times the wrong reasons, with populist, false statements such as the one attributed to the Hon Member of Parliament – which would give him so much mileage in the press, whether or not he is stating the truth.

That now clothes media houses and professionals with a higher responsibility to always pursue the truth – that a statement uttered does not become the truth simply because somebody has said it .

If our investigation establishes the statements made as truthful, we have every duty to publish the same to the public. If, however, we discover in the course of our enquiries that the statements made are untruthful, we then drop the same because our duty is to communicate the truth. When we fall short of that duty, we, knowingly or unknowingly, become conveyers of falsehood.

I wish to reiterate that democracies function well when the leaders offer direction, set the tone, provide good values and diminish personal ego for the greater good. Hon Musila and any other MP or leader is free to exercise free speech, but it becomes detrimental to them when they speak for the sake of speaking.