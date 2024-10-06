Mpuuga should bury the hatchet

Mr Mathias Mpuuga, the Nyendo-Mukungwe Division Member of Parliament in Masaka City, was reported by The Independent magazine to be displeased with National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine.

Mr Mpuuga reportedly took issue with a Monitor interview in which Mr Kyagulanyi confirmed that he will stand for president in 2026.

But Mpuuga described the statement as “a rushed self-declaration, which is a miscarriage of NUP’s internal democratic processes through which flag bearers are supposed to be selected.”

According to him, The Independent reported, it is appropriate that the party first concentrate on aligning its internal democratic processes, including putting in place a constitution, which is a principle that properly guides the leadership and their membership on every step they undertake.

Although I agree that procedural niceties must be adhered to. That is the price we pay to live in a civilised society.

However, I think there is too much adherence to doing things right instead of doing the right things. To be clear, we are more interested in key results areas than actual results.Mr Mpuuga, as well-meaning as he might be, is nitpicking here. There are plenty of other issues he could raise regarding the next presidential elections.

To go after Mr Kyagulanyi over an announcement which is far from carved in stone is weak beer. Mr Mpuuga should not be adding to the growing intractability of our politics. He should be looking for ways to heal the divides existent between warring politicos. That includes the impasse existent between him and Mr Kyagulanyi, among other actors. It doesn’t take a statesman to score political points, that’s for persons beneath Mr Mpuuga’s stature.

Mr Mpuuga should be astute enough to see that, in heavily polarised situations, raising points of procedure will just be seen as red herrings. Conversely, extending an olive branch where it’s seen as a sign of defeat is another way to announce his presidential run.

Please, don’t get me wrong. Mr Mpuuga never said he was running for the highest office in the land. I am just saying such mature politicians usually lend themselves to greater political horizons. For, although the political space is riven down the middle, most Ugandans prefer conciliation to conflict.

So the implied pacifism of Mr Mpuuga’s potential mending of fences with Mr Kyagulanyi would make him appear as a man above the fray. Such a magisterial disposition is precisely what we need in this country to stave off the further atomising of our political space, thanks to disunity.

Mr Mpuuga can be the bigger man. By doing so, he would add to our political customs with some rather uncustomary behaviour.

If the public supports him, finger-in-the-wind politicians, who are the majority, would also seek to set an example by burying their own hatchets.

In brief, his actions could have a knock-on effect that improves our political discourse instead of trivialising it. This is the very essence of leadership: using your example to inspire others.

Of course, many must be scoffing at any chance of reconciliation between Mr Kyagulanyi and Mr Mpuuga. I agree, they would have their work cut out for them. Still, their efforts towards such an outcome would be welcome.