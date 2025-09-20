Mr Museveni, just split Kasese into six districts

On Thursday, June 4, 2020, I was honoured with an invitation to the home of Mr Raphael Magyezi (the Minister for Local Government). We had a lengthy chat, most of whose content revolved around the incessant calls for splitting Kasese District into more districts. I suggested the creation of five districts (my current position is that we need six districts). Since 2011, the issue of splitting Kasese has always come up during general elections. Indeed, it has reappeared in the run-up to the 2026 General Election.

On Sunday, September 7, this year, I had a lengthy phone call with Mr Conrad Nkutu. For a phone call that took three hours and 42 minutes, we talked about almost everything. “So now, what can the government do for Kasese?” he asked. I shot off: We need a public university, a regional referral hospital, another border post (with the DRC) at Katwe Kabatooro, tarmacking Rwentale Road (Katunguru-Katwe-Katojo), and ultimately splitting Kasese into six districts, etc.

Mr Nkutu was not impressed with the ‘need’ for splitting the district into six units. You know, the creation of new districts is unpopular among the elite.

“What problems will the creation of six districts cure?” he challenged. I passed him through the social and historical challenges of Kasese District (and Bakonzo as a community).

So, what can Mr Museveni do for Kasese? Museveni can only carry out legacy undertakings in Kasese; some of which may just have to be administrative declarations.

So, my dear Nkutu, the main beneficiary from splitting Kasese District into six districts is Mr Museveni. The objective is to cure the problem of (or create) Mr Museveni’s legacy in Kasese (and among the Bakonzo and Basongora). The creation of six districts may also cure the never-ending feud between the Basongora (minority pastoralist community) and the Bakonzo (majority cultivator community). It would also cure the friction between Bakonzo in Busongora County and Bakonzo in Bukonzo County. Bakonzo of Busongora County accuse the Bakonzo of Bukonzo County of having a domineering attitude towards them.

The friction (social or political) between the Bakonzo in Busongora County and the Bakonzo in Bukonzo County is disabling the smooth running of the district. If the creation of six districts would cure this friction, I would support it (the friction between Bukonzo and Busongora political leaders is very toxic). The Bakonzo Community (both Busongora and Bukonzo) harbours sentiments against the creation of Katwe District (for the pastoralist Basongora). However, these sentiments may not reflect any strategic calculations for the Bakonzo community. That’s why there is a marked change of attitude towards the creation of Katwe District.

The argument has been made thus: if the Bakonzo minority in Bundibugyo have been given Bughendera District, why would the Bakonzo of Kasese be against the creation of Katwe District for the minority Basongora pastoralists? A general consensus to split the district seems to have been built around “addressing the legitimate demands of the minority and marginalised communities”.

However, to avid future clamours, I would like to advise Mr. Museveni to split Kasese into six districts namely: Bwera, Katwe, Kiburara (or Nyamughasani), Kasese (District or City), Hima, and Bugoye. The general buzz in the district is about four districts where the entire Bukonzo County (East and West) becomes Bwera District. That would, of course, marginalise Bukonzo East. To balance out this marginalisation, the headquarters of Bwera District would be Kiburara Town Council. Yet six districts would resolve such issues.

I know that districts are created at the liking and timing of Mr Museveni. I request his indulgence to look into my proposal for the creation of six districts from Kasese District.

Mr Bisiika is the former executive editor of the East African Flagpost.



