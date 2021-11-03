Mr President, climate goals are not Western agenda

Faluku Nakulopa

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • We don’t have to repeat the same mistakes. We, Africans, are lucky that we can learn from mistakes of the Western world to forge a better and sustainable future.

Dear Mr President, it is uncommon that we, African Bazukulus, see our leaders in ‘the mouth.’ However, I would like to inform you, since you are a signatory to the 2015 PARIS agreement, that Climate goals are not a Western agenda as you seem to allege in your Op-Ed published in the Wall Street Journal of October 24. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.