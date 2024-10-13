Mr President, don’t stop at KCCA. Fire them all

Mr President, I am glad that you are taking action on the plight of Kampala City. I have just read that based on your report from the Inspectorate of Government (IGG), you have ordered the firing of my good friends and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) top bosses Dorothy Kisakka, David Luyimbazi and Daniel Okello.

I must confess that all these officials are my personal friends who I have known for many years. They are good people who I sympathise with during this time of loss of their jobs and possible criminal prosecution due to negligence which led to the death of more than 30 people.

Your political decision to fire my friends Dorothy, David and Daniel seem intended to bring change and accountability for the blood of people crying out from the ground in the Kiteezi tragedy. I want to ask you not to stop there. Fire all government officials who are criminally negligent of their duties.

First, fire those responsible at the Ministry of Ethics and Integrity for their total neglect of the moral and ethical state of the country.

Our social media shows daily how we are a moral Kiteezi. It has become normal for your bazukulu to be bombarded by all sorts of sexualised, pornographic content.

Gloria Bugie is the most recent nude video released but while this has evoked public outrage, it seems entirely business as normal at the Ministry of Ethics and Integrity.

Fr Simon Lokodo (RIP), the former minister of State for Ethics and Integrity, was a courageous and moral man who brought fear into the hearts of these deviants. The current team is the total opposite.

The pornographic committee of which I was a member but got ejected for pointing out the anomalies of tribalism, and financial abuse continues to get paid for no work done at all. The money given for the Lokodo ‘pornographic machine’ was eaten and the machine never came to pass.

The IGG told me that they could not proceed with prosecution of corruption and my wrongful dismissal because the Ministry of Ethics was their line minister in Parliament and as such they could not correct the errors of their boss.

They recommended I go to court for redress but by this time it was too late for a judicial review and so I was fired for fighting corruption in the same ministry which is intended to fight corruption.

Despite the great work Parliament has done in passing laws such as the Anti-Pornography Act, and the Anti-Homosexuality Act, the bazukulu are inundated with paedophile recruitment and grooming. Millions of dollars are being poured into the country under the different synonyms of gender, reproductive health training and a myriad of other programmes. These seem to operate freely as if it’s okay to promote homosexuality to our young people.

Our church, Makerere Community Church, which had been in operation for 20 years, was denied permission to continue operation after Covid-19 lockdown.

Our signature event of primetime at the pool, which had mentored thousands of students away from HIV, drugs and homosexuality, was unfortunately closed down. We were told that we were strangers to the university's colonial constitution in an obvious case of religious persecution and denial of our freedom of worship in Uganda’s Constitution.

Mr President many students today oppose you, Parliament and our cultural institutions because they have been taught LGBTQ propaganda as gender studies.

The recent judgement of the Constitutional Court on this Anti-Homosexuality Act was clear on the illegality of homosexuality. Despite that ruling, business goes as usual.

Fire them at the Ministry of Ethics and Integrity. We can’t let Kiteezi go on again and again. Please don’t stop at City Hall.