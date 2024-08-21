Mt Rwenzori Marathon boosting Kasese tourism

When the first edition of the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon happened in September 2022, we as investors in the region did not envision the impact it would bring to Kasese and its surroundings.

Kasese, located in the western part of Uganda, and its surroundings are blessed with natural attractions such as Mt Rwenzori ranges, Queen Elizabeth National Park, the Kazinga Channel, the Equator Point, mining tourism destinations like Kilembe and Hima, hot springs, landing sites, vibrant culture, and much more.

Due to spells of insecurity, our area struggled to gain global attention for its positive features. Attention tended to focus on only negative happenings. The region was as good as in limbo.

Since 2022, perceptions have been changing, thanks to the annual Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon, which has brought positive global attention to the area.

And of course, it’s not just about the shift of perceptions, it’s about us coming together as a community, boosting our local economy, and taking care of our environment. We have seen more tourists, more businesses opening up, and a stronger sense of pride in our area.

As Kasese Tourism Investors’ Forum, we don’t take this opportunity lightly and are putting our best foot forward. In fact, we recently made benchmarking visits to other sports tourism events in the region including the Kilimanjaro Marathon in Tanzania and the Kenya Safari rally. We learnt about how to improve our hospitality to international standards and saw how one annual event can spiral year-long interest in a tourism rich region. We have since upped our game.

In 2022, Kasese had 63 accommodation facilities offering 502 rooms, many of them in a sorry state. They have since been refurbished and there has also been a noticeable surge in new hotels. We currently have 182 accommodation facilities with a total of 2,806 gradable rooms.

A similar upward trend is seen in the restaurant and related sectors. This boost that has been spurred by the marathon will see us ready to comfortably host tourists all year round.with the visit Rwenzori theluji experiences running all year through.

Away from the economic impact, one of the most impactful initiatives is making Rwenzori as a destination green by growing six million trees, a smart plastic-free destination, combined efforts through the marathon, Rwenzori Theluji Festival, RWEFRA conservation efforts, with plans for millions more. These trees are crucial for protecting our beautiful Rwenzori mountain and our entire area from the effects of climate change.

The snow on the mountain has been receding, but we are hopeful that these efforts will help mitigate this in the long term.

As we look forward to the 2024 edition on August 24, there’s excitement in the air. The government has played its part and surfaced the town’s roads with tarmac, courtesy of the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) programme. In 2022 athletes ran on murram in the middle of town, but now the roads are tarmacked and we are in a better position to host visitors from all over the world.

As investors in the region, we were elated to receive the news that the marathon was certified by World Athletics, the global governing body of the sport earlier this year. We are sure this will bring more visitors from across the world. In fact, organisers say they have already registered 25 nationalities. This will bring more opportunities for business, cultural exchange, and a brighter future for the area.

It’s not just about the marathon day itself; it’s about the journey we’ve taken as a community, thanks to this event. The Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon has been a game-changer for us. It has re-energised our tourism potential and united us. We are ready to welcome the world with open arms.

Dr John Henry Baguma is the Secretary General of the Kasese Tourism Investors Forum (KTIF) and owner of La’ Safari Gardens and Hotels, alongside other businesses.